Culpepper Resigns From Walker County Water Board After Bebe Heiskell Flap

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

John Culpepper resigned on Wednesday afternoon from the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority Board effective immediately after a flap involving former Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell.

Shannon Whitfield, the new commissioner, accepted the resignation and will go on the board to fill the vacancy.

Commissioner Whitfield said he learned that Ms. Heiskell had been conferring with Mr. Culpepper about a public relations post at the water company.

He said she had a car that she was driving transferred from the county to the water company. However, Commissioner Whitfield went to court to have that transfer blocked.

