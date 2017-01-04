Defense Seeks To Keep Bianca Horton Prior Testimony Out Of Cortez Sims Trial

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

An attorney for a teen charged with killing a 20-year-old woman and leaving a one-year-old girl paralyzed is asking that the case be moved out of Chattanooga.

Attorney Lee Ortwein also asked Judge Barry Steelman to keep any prior testimony by Bianca Horton out of the trial. Ms. Horton, the mother of the paralyzed child, was also shot during the incident in January 2015. She was set to be a star witness for the state, but she was later shot and killed.

Attorney Ortwein, representing Cortez Sims, said, "I think we're going to have an incredibly difficult time finding jurors who have not heard or read about this case."

He suggested that the trial be held either in Nashville, Knoxville or Memphis.

The defense is also trying to suppress use of the audio or video from the body camera worn by the officer the night of the shooting.

Detective Chris Blackwell said when he interviewed Ms. Horton at the hospital she immediately identified Sims as the gunman.

In the shooting at College Hill Courts, 20-year-old Talitha Bowman was killed and Marcel Christopher was injured.

Sims was 17 at the time and is now 19.

The trial is set to start April 4 and last about five days.





A judge granted Sims a new attorney back in September .



