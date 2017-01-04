Lawsuit For 1 Of Woodmore Elementary Bus Victims Asks $15 Million In Damages

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

A lawsuit brought in connection with the death of one of the Woodmore Elementary School students is asking $15 million in damages.

The suit filed in Circuit Court in the death of Cor'dayja Jones asks $10 million compensatory damages and $5 million punitive damages.

It was brought by LaTesha Jones, mother of Cor'dayja, against bus driver Johnthony Walker, Durham School Services and Thomas Built Buses.

Six children died in the Nov. 21 wreck on Talley Road in Brainerd.

The suit was brought by attorney Tom Bible.