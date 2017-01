2 Fronts May Bring Snow To Chattanooga This Weekend As Artic Air Blows In

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Chattanoogans may see some snow this weekend as a blast of Artic air arrives as well as two fronts with the possibility of snow.

Temperatures are to drop to as low as 19 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued this special weather statement:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 5PM EST THU ...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PLATEAU AND VALLEY, AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING.

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

ON FRIDAY

SATURDAY

1 PM

FRIDAY

7 AM

SATURDAY

Detailed Forecast

Thursday Cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday Night A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 10 mph. Saturday A 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind around 10 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 35. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Wednesday A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

.. ...ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PLATEAU AND VALLEYAFTERNOON THROUGH EARLYMORNING... ARCTIC AIRMASS MOVES INTO THE AREA THIS EVENING BRINGING IN MUCH COLDER AIR AND SOME ACCUMULATING SNOW. MOISTURE WILL BE MUCH MORE LIMITED SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR, SO A DUSTING TO PERHAPS HALF INCH OF SNOW WILL BE COMMON ACROSS MOST VALLEY LOCATIONS IN THESE AREAS. A FEW LOCALIZED SPOTS ALONG THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS COULD SEE UP TO AN INCH. SECOND SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST USNIGHT. THIS SYSTEM WILL DRAWING MOISTURE NORTHWARD OVER AN ALREADY FRIGID AIR MASS. ALTHOUGH BEST MOISTURE WILL LIE SOUTHEAST OF THE AREA, AN ADDITIONAL DUSTING TO HALF INCH OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS MUCH OF THIS AREA BYMORNING. AREAS IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND EXTREME SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE WILL LIKELY SEE HIGHER ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH THIS SECOND SYSTEM AND ARE UNDER A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROMAFTERNOON UNTILMORNING. SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WHERE SNOW DOES ACCUMULATE ON ANY SECONDARY AND UNTREATED ROADS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. PLEASE USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.