Chattanooga Remains Snowless Despite Heavy Preparations, Many Closings; Snow Still Predicted Overnight

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Chattanooga remained snowless on Friday despite heavy preparations for a winter storm and many closings.

However, snow still remained in the forecast overnight.

Hamilton County Schools were closed on Friday.

County school officials said, "The threat of precipitation and freezing temperatures overnight and again midday may lead to hazardous road conditions. Therefore, Hamilton County Schools and School Age Child Care will be closed Friday."

Chattanooga Airport officials said, "In anticipation of weather conditions in Atlanta, the Chattanooga Airport’s last two inbound and outbound Delta flights for today have been cancelled, which will also affect air travel out of Chattanooga tomorrow morning. As of this morning, there have been no further changes, but we always encourage passengers to check with their airlines shortly before travelling to any destination.”

American Airlines Flight 4116 scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. departure from Chattanooga to Charlotte has been cancelled.

American Airlines Flight #5508 scheduled for a 4:02 p.m. departure from Chattanooga to Charlotte was cancelled.

Additionally, United Airlines cancelled the last two inbound flights Friday night, #4132 from Newark scheduled to arrive at 10:24 p.m., and #4316 from Chicago scheduled to arrive 9:42 p.m., as well as the first two outbound flights Saturday morning, to Chicago #4309 scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. and to Newark #4171 scheduled to depart at 6 a.m., have been cancelled.

Chattanooga Christian School dismissed at 12 p.m. All after school activities and Extended Care are cancelled. Boyd-Buchanan got out at 1 p.m.

Due to changes in weather patterns, all Bradley County Schools dismissed one hour early. Buses ran their regular bus schedules. All after school events, including the YMCA afterschool program, were cancelled.

UTC closed at 1 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Labor’s Central Office in Atlanta and career centers in the areas included in Gov. Nathan Deal’s State of Emergency for Disaster Preparedness declaration closed at 1 p.m. The declaration is because of the possibility of extreme winter conditions in the affected 78-county area.

The career centers in the affected area are in Americus, North Metro Atlanta, South Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Blue Ridge, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Clayton County, Cobb-Cherokee, Columbus, Covington, Dalton, Gainesville, Griffin, Gwinnett County, Habersham Area, Houston County, LaFayette, LaGrange, Macon, Milledgeville, Newnan, Rome, Thomson and Toccoa.

Also closed on Friday were Chickamauga Schools, Dade County Schools, Dayton Schools, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Payne Schools, Marion County Schools, Murray County Schools, Ooltewah Adventist School, Phoenix University, Rhea County Schools, Silverdale Baptist Academy, Walker County Schools and Whitfield County Schools. Oakwood Christian Academy closed at 1 p.m. Monroe County Schools, Sweetwater Schools and Polk County Schools were on a two-hour delay.

All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College closed at noon on Friday. All classes, events, and activities after 12 p.m. were canceled.

City Public Works Administrator Justin Holland said, "To help keep citizens safe and road conditions clear, our crews have already applied 22,000 gallons of salt brine today, spanning over 700 miles throughout our city. We will continue to monitor and treat roadways through the evening.

"You and your family can stay up to date with road closures and conditions, as well as local weather alerts at chattanooga.gov/weather ". And get real-time updates on weather conditions on Twitter by searching the hashtag #CHAwx.

Click here for TDOT road conditions.

Here is the latest forecast:



Tonight

Snow, mainly before 3am. Low around 18. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 12. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.