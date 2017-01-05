 Friday, January 6, 2017 31.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Forecast Has Snow Arriving In Chattanooga In Late Afternoon; 1-3 Inches Possible

Thursday, January 5, 2017

The latest forecast has snow arriving in Chattanooga in the late afternoon on Friday with 1-3 inches possible overnight.

Earlier, the National Weather Service said a winter storm could bring 2-4 inches of snow throughout the Chattanooga region. 

Hamilton County Schools werel closed on Friday.

County school officials said, "The threat of precipitation and freezing temperatures overnight and again midday may lead to hazardous road conditions.  Therefore, Hamilton County Schools and School Age Child Care will be closed Friday."

Also closed on Friday were Chickamauga Schools, Dade County Schools, Dayton Schools, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Payne Schools, Marion County Schools, Murray County Schools, Ooltewah Adventist School, Phoenix University, Rhea County Schools, Silverdale Baptist Academy, Walker County Schools and Whitfield County Schools. Oakwood Christian Academy will close at 1 p.m. Monroe County Schools, Sweetwater Schools and Polk County Schools will be on a two-hour delay.

All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will close at noon on Friday. All classes, events, and activities after 12 p.m. have been canceled.

City Public Works Administrator Justin Holland said, "To help keep citizens safe and road conditions clear, our crews have already applied 22,000 gallons of salt brine today, spanning over 700 miles throughout our city. We will continue to monitor and treat roadways through the evening.

"You and your family can stay up to date with road closures and conditions, as well as local weather alerts at chattanooga.gov/weather "

 

. And get real-time updates on weather conditions on Twitter by searching the hashtag #CHAwx.

The National Weather Service issued this special weather statement:

WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 1PM EST FRI UNTIL 7AM EST SAT ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * EVENT...A WINTER STORM MAY BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW TO THE REGION...WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES OF ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE. * TIMING...FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS ONCE THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION BEGINS. MOTORISTS NEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAREFUL ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WHERE SLIPPERY SPOTS OFTEN DEVELOP FIRST. THIS IS PARTICULARLY TRUE FOR THE FRIDAY EVENING RUSH HOUR COMMUTE AND THROUGH THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

Detailed Forecast

Friday
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night
Snow, mainly before 3am. Low around 19. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 35. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

January 6, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 5, 2017

Man Dies After Being Shot By Police On Monteagle Mountain

January 5, 2017

Joe McCord Leaves Post As Chief Clerk Of The House


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS  2626 MOBLE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37479  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at Monteagle, Tn., was shot and killed by police. The incident occurred early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area on Deep Woods Road. The officers ... (click for more)

After 18 years of service to the Tennessee General Assembly, the Chief Clerk of the House, Joe McCord, will be leaving his post to pursue a new opportunity. His departure comes after serving ... (click for more)


Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Can Fix Our Jail!

In Hamilton County it is no secret we have a terrible crisis right now. We have over 600 prisoners in our county jail that was never designed to hold over 500. It is in the most squalid condition imaginable. Captain Gene Coppinger, who has somewhat heroically managed the overcrowded and understaffed boondoggle, said in the 30-plus years he’s spent in law enforcement and corrections ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Wrestlers Stay Unbeaten At Soddy Daisy

The casual wrestling observer will see that the Cleveland Blue Raiders beat the Soddy Daisy Trojans by a 42-16 final score in prep wrestling Thursday night and think that it was a lopsided romp by the winners. Granted, the Blue Raiders did win nine of the 14 matches and they earned bonus points in six of them, but the match was really a whole lot closer than the final score might ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Ends Skid By Beating Red Bank 58-47

Notre Dame and Red Bank both went into Thursday night’s non-district basketball game in need of a victory. The Irish had lost eight straight. The Lions came in saddled with a five-game skid. When the contest ended Notre Dame walked out of Susan Thurman Gymnasium with a one-game winning streak. Kolby McGowan scored six of Notre Dame’s first 12 points to fuel a ... (click for more)


