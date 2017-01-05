Forecast Has Snow Arriving In Chattanooga In Late Afternoon; 1-3 Inches Possible

Thursday, January 5, 2017

The latest forecast has snow arriving in Chattanooga in the late afternoon on Friday with 1-3 inches possible overnight.

Earlier, the National Weather Service said a winter storm could bring 2-4 inches of snow throughout the Chattanooga region.

Hamilton County Schools werel closed on Friday.

County school officials said, "The threat of precipitation and freezing temperatures overnight and again midday may lead to hazardous road conditions. Therefore, Hamilton County Schools and School Age Child Care will be closed Friday."

Also closed on Friday were Chickamauga Schools, Dade County Schools, Dayton Schools, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Payne Schools, Marion County Schools, Murray County Schools, Ooltewah Adventist School, Phoenix University, Rhea County Schools, Silverdale Baptist Academy, Walker County Schools and Whitfield County Schools. Oakwood Christian Academy will close at 1 p.m. Monroe County Schools, Sweetwater Schools and Polk County Schools will be on a two-hour delay.

All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will close at noon on Friday. All classes, events, and activities after 12 p.m. have been canceled.

City Public Works Administrator Justin Holland said, "To help keep citizens safe and road conditions clear, our crews have already applied 22,000 gallons of salt brine today, spanning over 700 miles throughout our city. We will continue to monitor and treat roadways through the evening.

"You and your family can stay up to date with road closures and conditions, as well as local weather alerts at chattanooga.gov/weather "

. And get real-time updates on weather conditions on Twitter by searching the hashtag #CHAwx.

The National Weather Service issued this special weather statement:

WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 1PM EST FRI UNTIL 7AM EST SAT ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * EVENT...A WINTER STORM MAY BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW TO THE REGION...WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES OF ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE. * TIMING...FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS ONCE THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION BEGINS. MOTORISTS NEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAREFUL ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WHERE SLIPPERY SPOTS OFTEN DEVELOP FIRST. THIS IS PARTICULARLY TRUE FOR THE FRIDAY EVENING RUSH HOUR COMMUTE AND THROUGH THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

