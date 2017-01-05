Winter Storm May Bring 2-4 Inches Of Snow To Chattanooga On Friday

Thursday, January 5, 2017

A winter storm could bring 2-4 inches of snow to Chattanooga, according to the National Weather Service.

Hamilton County is included in a Winter Storm Watch.

It goes into effect on Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued this special weather statement:

WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 1PM EST FRI UNTIL 7AM EST SAT .

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

FRIDAY

Detailed Forecast

Thursday Afternoon A 10 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday Night A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 10 mph. Saturday A 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind around 10 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 35. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Wednesday A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

..WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROMAFTERNOON THROUGHMORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROMAFTERNOON THROUGHMORNING. * EVENT...A WINTER STORM MAY BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW TO THE REGION...WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES OF ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE. * TIMING...AFTERNOON THROUGHMORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS ONCE THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION BEGINS. MOTORISTS NEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAREFUL ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WHERE SLIPPERY SPOTS OFTEN DEVELOP FIRST. THIS IS PARTICULARLY TRUE FOR THEEVENING RUSH HOUR COMMUTE AND THROUGH THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.