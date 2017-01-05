 Thursday, January 5, 2017 40.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Winter Storm May Bring 2-4 Inches Of Snow To Chattanooga On Friday

Thursday, January 5, 2017

A winter storm could bring 2-4 inches of snow to Chattanooga, according to the National Weather Service.

Hamilton County is included in a Winter Storm Watch.

It goes into effect on Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued this special weather statement:

WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 1PM EST FRI UNTIL 7AM EST SAT .

..WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * EVENT...A WINTER STORM MAY BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW TO THE REGION...WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES OF ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE. * TIMING...FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS ONCE THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION BEGINS. MOTORISTS NEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAREFUL ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WHERE SLIPPERY SPOTS OFTEN DEVELOP FIRST. THIS IS PARTICULARLY TRUE FOR THE FRIDAY EVENING RUSH HOUR COMMUTE AND THROUGH THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

Detailed Forecast

Thursday Afternoon
A 10 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
A 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

January 5, 2017

Dalton Police Department Releases More Pictures In Purse Theft Case

January 5, 2017

HCSO Ranked #3 In Tennessee For Drug Take-Back Totals By The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force

January 5, 2017

2 Suspects On HSCO's Top 12 Most Wanted List Apprehended


The Dalton Police Department has obtained better surveillance pictures of a suspect in a December theft and fraud case. A suspect in the Dec. 26th theft of a purse from Walmart was recorded ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force has released their Pill Take-Back totals for 2016 for the State of Tennessee.   Currently, over 130 organizations across the State of Tennessee ... (click for more)

John Travis Ashley, 30, and Charles Larry Ashley, 34, two brothers on the Hamilton County Sheriff Office's Top 12 Most Wanted List, have been taken into custody.   HCSO officials said ... (click for more)


