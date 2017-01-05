 Thursday, January 5, 2017 38.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Judge To Allow Bianca Horton Prior Testimony, Body Cameria Video In Cortez Sims Trial

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Judge Barry Steelman ruled Thursday that the earlier testimony of Bianca Horton, who was later gunned down, can be played to the jury in the trial of Cortez Sims.

The judge also said the testimony of Marcel Christopher, who was shot along with Ms. Horton and two others at College Hill Courts two years ago, can also go to the jury.

He said evidence from a body camera worn by a Chattanooga Housing Authority officer just after the shooting occurred and showing the victims can be used.

Sims, who was 17 at the time of the shootings and is now 19, is set to go to trial on murder charges on April 4.

A decision will be made later on moving the case out of Chattanooga in which Sims is charged with killing a 20-year-old woman and leaving a one-year-old girl paralyzed. Judge Steelman said he is considering getting an outside jury and holding the trial in Chattanooga.

Attorney Lee Ortwein had asked Judge Steelman to keep any prior testimony by Ms. Horton out of the trial. Ms. Horton, the mother of the paralyzed child, was also shot during the incident in January 2015. She was set to be a star witness for the state, but she was later shot and killed.

Attorney Ortwein said, "I think we're going to have an incredibly difficult time finding jurors who have not heard or read about this case."

He suggested that the trial be held either in Nashville, Knoxville or Memphis.

Detective Chris Blackwell said when he interviewed Ms. Horton at the hospital she immediately identified Sims as the gunman. He said she picked his photo out of six shown her "without hesitation."

In the shooting at College Hill Courts, 20-year-old Talitha Bowman was killed and Marcel Christopher was injured.

Attorney Ortwein said it was inflammatory that the body camera video showed the body of Ms. Bowman on the floor and showed the baby being carried out of the apartment.

Judge Steelman said he did not find that the prejudice substantially outweighed the probative value.

He agreed with the assessment of prosecutor Lance Pope that the only evidence more probative would have been a video of the actual crime.

On the video, Christopher is shown saying Sims carried out the shooting, and Ms. Horton says she could identify the shooter is she is shown his photo.

Prosecutor Pope said he may have a later motion about the introduction of gang evidence.

He also said he is trying to get evidence from Knox County on a period of about a month when Sims and Christopher were in jail together there.

The trial is expected to last about five days.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related: "We do forgive you": Family of murder trial witness who was killed asks for peace

A judge granted Sims a new attorney back in September.

Depend on us for updates as we get them.

 

more to explore

sponsored content

Recommended by

News In Pictures

Trending

1
a day ago

Arrests made in horrendous sexual assault on 1-year-old girl

Arrests made in horrendous sexual assault on 1-year-old girl
2
7 hours ago

Woman killed with kids makes 911 call as boyfriend breaks in: 'he's got a gun!'

Woman killed with kids makes 911 call as boyfriend breaks in: 'he's got a gun!'
3
10 hours ago

Snow Showers for late Thursday PM-Friday?

Snow Showers for late Thursday PM-Friday?
4
a day ago

Update on potential wintry weekend weather/Friday AM Snow Showers

Update on potential wintry weekend weather/Friday AM Snow Showers
5
3 hours ago

Lawsuit filed after fireworks set off inside Hamilton Place Mall

Lawsuit filed after fireworks set off inside Hamilton Place Mall

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WTVC

© 2016 Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

January 5, 2017

HCSO Ranked #3 In Tennessee For Drug Take-Back Totals By The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force

January 5, 2017

2 Suspects On HSCO's Top 12 Most Wanted List Apprehended

January 5, 2017

TVA Employees Get Ready For Year’s First Cold Snap


The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force has released their Pill Take-Back totals for 2016 for the State of Tennessee.   Currently, over 130 organizations across the State of Tennessee ... (click for more)

John Travis Ashley, 30, and Charles Larry Ashley, 34, two brothers on the Hamilton County Sheriff Office's Top 12 Most Wanted List, have been taken into custody.   HCSO officials said ... (click for more)

As the southeastern part of the nation braces for the first dangerous cold spell of the year, there is a quiet hum of activity deep in the basement of TVA’s headquarters in Chattanooga, where ... (click for more)


Breaking News

HCSO Ranked #3 In Tennessee For Drug Take-Back Totals By The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force

The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force has released their Pill Take-Back totals for 2016 for the State of Tennessee.   Currently, over 130 organizations across the State of Tennessee host Drug Take Back Programs for citizens to safely discard expired and unused medical prescriptions. By having collection sites throughout our communities, law enforcement and public health ... (click for more)

2 Suspects On HSCO's Top 12 Most Wanted List Apprehended

John Travis Ashley, 30, and Charles Larry Ashley, 34, two brothers on the Hamilton County Sheriff Office's Top 12 Most Wanted List, have been taken into custody.   HCSO officials said at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, fugitive John Ashley was taken into custody at 414 Sevier St. in Soddy Daisy.   His arrest came as the result of the cooperative efforts between ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks, Unum, For Strong School Grants

I want to thank Unum for their support of public education and our school system through awarding $50,000 in Strong Schools Grants to 60 teachers in 38 schools throughout Hamilton County. As a new member of the school board, it was a pleasure to attend the luncheon yesterday and observe the hard work and innovation of our teachers being rewarded.  Being brand new to the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pangolin Scales Seized

I’m willing to bet not many learned people have ever heard of an animal called a pangolin. Better yet, I’ll double-down that even more are unaware the little “artichoke with legs,” as they are called, is far and away the most illegally-trafficked animal in the world. So chew on this: Alert customs officials in Shanghai just seized more than 3.4 tons of pangolin scales, estimated ... (click for more)

Sports

Sluggish Tyner Too Much For Hixson In 6-AA Battle

It had been 12 days since Tyner’s last basketball game and almost three weeks for Hixson, but they played like there was no tomorrow on Wednesday night at Hixson in a battle of District 6-AA foes. Oh, it was sloppy at times and extremely physical, but when the final horn sounded, the Rams had improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in 6-AA with the 71-56 victory.  Hixson is now ... (click for more)

Hall-Led Marion County Beats Grace For First Victory

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors’ football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season. “Kane doesn’t ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors