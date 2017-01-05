Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER
740 COHUTTA STREET CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD
907 MASTERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT
---
BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE
314 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF AUTO
---
BATTLE, FRANKLIN ROGERS
3610 GLENDON DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BENN, MARCUS ANTAWAN
1616 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BONNER, TORY ALLEN
111 NORTH LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE
2013 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR
---
CANION, REBECCA ANN
769 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CAREATHERS, TILISHA
1308 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
CHAVEZ, DAVID ALEXANDER
4070 WEST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHRISTOPHER, CYNTHIA MORLEN
334 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
CLARK, KEVIN ALLEN
5711 ALABAMA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLE, JUSTIN BRENT
2206 DAUGHERTY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COSTLOW, JASON ALLEN
294 MCAFEE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSPENDED)
---
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE
323 CROSS CREEK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY
149 VINEYARD BLVD.
RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DAVISON, CANDI LAVENIA
56 BELL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE
2810 SAINT JOHNS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF PROBATION SOL
---
FOX, MILTON LEE
702 NORTH KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN
3721 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
GODOY, ARTURO FREDERICO
1604 KIRBY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GRIMMETT, TAYLOR MICHELLE
1119 LENNY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HALE, BYRON LEBRON
1118 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT
---
HEATHINGTON, JOHN DEANGELO
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HERNANDEZ, MANDY RENEE
223 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT. 148 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HERRIN, MATTHEW JOSEPH
25 WALKING HORSE DRIVE ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
1908 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
HOOD, LONNIE JR
4002 HUGHES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
HOUSTON, HORATIO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
HULLANDER, BRYAN JEFFERY
1249 WARE RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIPA, JAMES AUSTIN
568 MARKET STREET DAYTON, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LACKEY, JOHNNY D
1106 HAMILTON CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
---
LOVETT, JOEY BROWN
900 SLEEPYHOLLOW LANE HARTSVILLE, 37074
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA
3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
MCCLENDON, CHRISTINA DENISE
3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
MCMELLON, JOSHUA LLOYD
5714 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN
304 PONCE DE LEON DR E SARALAND, 36571
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PERRY, MATTHEW ADAM
1707 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
PERRY, SABRINA LYNN
1707 GEORGETOWN ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PHILLIPS, SMOKEY JEREMIAH
2401 CORRAL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PIGG, MATTHEW PAUL
218 GROVE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PRICE, XAVIERA STARR
5603 DELANE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 500)
THEFT UNDER 500
---
RADOCCHIO, CAROLYN NICOLE
2001 BATTLEGROUND CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN
4007 ROGERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH/ICE)
POSSESSION OF (METH/ICE) FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
7304 RIDGE OAK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
---
SCOTT, DONALD RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCRIBNER, IAN KANE
336 WARREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SEARS, MORGAN ASHLEY
8727 HURRICANE MANNOR TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON
1117 GROVE STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHOLTZ, JOE LUTHER
110 TOWN MOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37882
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH
3407 ANGELA LANE APT 3407 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SMITH, MARKEITH DESHAWN
2626 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA
5004 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
THOMAS, BRIAN NELSON
5623 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
THURSTON, JOSEPH ANDREW
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
TREW, KYLE EVAN
6701 FLAG CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
VINES, KATRICE RENEE
1240 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE
803 COVE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
