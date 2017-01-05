Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Thursday, January 5, 2017 29.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER 
740 COHUTTA STREET CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 
907 MASTERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT
---
BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE 
314 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF AUTO
---
BATTLE, FRANKLIN ROGERS 
3610 GLENDON DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BENN, MARCUS ANTAWAN 
1616 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BONNER, TORY ALLEN 
111 NORTH LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE 
2013 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR
---
CANION, REBECCA ANN 
769 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CAREATHERS, TILISHA 
1308 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
CHAVEZ, DAVID ALEXANDER 
4070 WEST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHRISTOPHER, CYNTHIA MORLEN 
334 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
CLARK, KEVIN ALLEN 
5711 ALABAMA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLE, JUSTIN BRENT 
2206 DAUGHERTY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COSTLOW, JASON ALLEN 
294 MCAFEE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSPENDED)
---
CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE 
323 CROSS CREEK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY 
149 VINEYARD BLVD.

RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DAVISON, CANDI LAVENIA 
56 BELL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE 
2810 SAINT JOHNS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF PROBATION SOL
---
FOX, MILTON LEE 
702 NORTH KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN 
3721 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
GODOY, ARTURO FREDERICO 
1604 KIRBY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GRIMMETT, TAYLOR MICHELLE 
1119 LENNY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HALE, BYRON LEBRON 
1118 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT
---
HEATHINGTON, JOHN DEANGELO 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HERNANDEZ, MANDY RENEE 
223 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT. 148 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HERRIN, MATTHEW JOSEPH 
25 WALKING HORSE DRIVE ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL 
1908 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
HOOD, LONNIE JR 
4002 HUGHES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
HOUSTON, HORATIO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
HULLANDER, BRYAN JEFFERY 
1249 WARE RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIPA, JAMES AUSTIN 
568 MARKET STREET DAYTON, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LACKEY, JOHNNY D 
1106 HAMILTON CIR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
---
LOVETT, JOEY BROWN 
900 SLEEPYHOLLOW LANE HARTSVILLE, 37074 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA 
3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
MCCLENDON, CHRISTINA DENISE 
3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
MCMELLON, JOSHUA LLOYD 
5714 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN 
304 PONCE DE LEON DR E SARALAND, 36571 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
PERRY, MATTHEW ADAM 
1707 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
PERRY, SABRINA LYNN 
1707 GEORGETOWN ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PHILLIPS, SMOKEY JEREMIAH 
2401 CORRAL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PIGG, MATTHEW PAUL 
218 GROVE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PRICE, XAVIERA STARR 
5603 DELANE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 500)
THEFT UNDER 500
---
RADOCCHIO, CAROLYN NICOLE 
2001 BATTLEGROUND CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN 
4007 ROGERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL 
938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH/ICE)
POSSESSION OF (METH/ICE) FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
7304 RIDGE OAK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
---
SCOTT, DONALD RAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCRIBNER, IAN KANE 
336 WARREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SEARS, MORGAN ASHLEY 
8727 HURRICANE MANNOR TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $1000
---
SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON 
1117 GROVE STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHOLTZ, JOE LUTHER 
110 TOWN MOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37882 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH 
3407 ANGELA LANE APT 3407 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
SMITH, MARKEITH DESHAWN 
2626 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA 
5004 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
THOMAS, BRIAN NELSON 
5623 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
THURSTON, JOSEPH ANDREW 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
TREW, KYLE EVAN 
6701 FLAG CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
VINES, KATRICE RENEE 
1240 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE 
803 COVE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

