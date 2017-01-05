Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER

740 COHUTTA STREET CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD

907 MASTERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT

---

BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE

314 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF AUTO

---

BATTLE, FRANKLIN ROGERS

3610 GLENDON DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

BENN, MARCUS ANTAWAN

1616 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BONNER, TORY ALLEN

111 NORTH LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIO

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE

2013 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR

---

CANION, REBECCA ANN

769 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CAREATHERS, TILISHA

1308 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

---

CHAVEZ, DAVID ALEXANDER

4070 WEST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHRISTOPHER, CYNTHIA MORLEN

334 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

CLARK, KEVIN ALLEN

5711 ALABAMA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLE, JUSTIN BRENT

2206 DAUGHERTY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COSTLOW, JASON ALLEN

294 MCAFEE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSPENDED)

---

CUNNINGHAM, WILLIE DEWAYNE

323 CROSS CREEK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY

149 VINEYARD BLVD.

RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---DAVISON, CANDI LAVENIA56 BELL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---FAIRES, DONNY LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE2810 SAINT JOHNS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF PROBATION SOL---FOX, MILTON LEE702 NORTH KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN3721 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---GODOY, ARTURO FREDERICO1604 KIRBY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---GRIMMETT, TAYLOR MICHELLE1119 LENNY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HALE, BYRON LEBRON1118 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORTCONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORTCONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORT---HEATHINGTON, JOHN DEANGELO1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HERNANDEZ, MANDY RENEE223 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT. 148 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HERRIN, MATTHEW JOSEPH25 WALKING HORSE DRIVE ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL1908 RAWLINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---HOOD, LONNIE JR4002 HUGHES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---HOUSTON, HORATIOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATION---HULLANDER, BRYAN JEFFERY1249 WARE RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KIPA, JAMES AUSTIN568 MARKET STREET DAYTON, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---LACKEY, JOHNNY D1106 HAMILTON CIR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY---LOVETT, JOEY BROWN900 SLEEPYHOLLOW LANE HARTSVILLE, 37074Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500---MCCLENDON, CHRISTINA DENISE3207 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500---MCMELLON, JOSHUA LLOYD5714 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN304 PONCE DE LEON DR E SARALAND, 36571Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---PERRY, MATTHEW ADAM1707 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---PERRY, SABRINA LYNN1707 GEORGETOWN ROAD SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PHILLIPS, SMOKEY JEREMIAH2401 CORRAL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PIGG, MATTHEW PAUL218 GROVE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---PRICE, XAVIERA STARR5603 DELANE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 500)THEFT UNDER 500---RADOCCHIO, CAROLYN NICOLE2001 BATTLEGROUND CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RENDER, TREVONTE DASHUN4007 ROGERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH/ICE)POSSESSION OF (METH/ICE) FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN7304 RIDGE OAK LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)---SCOTT, DONALD RAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SCRIBNER, IAN KANE336 WARREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SEARS, MORGAN ASHLEY8727 HURRICANE MANNOR TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $1000---SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON1117 GROVE STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHOLTZ, JOE LUTHER110 TOWN MOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37882Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH3407 ANGELA LANE APT 3407 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTEMPT OF COURT---SMITH, MARKEITH DESHAWN2626 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAMPER, YOLANDA5004 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STONE, BRIAN ALEXHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---THOMAS, BRIAN NELSON5623 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---THURSTON, JOSEPH ANDREWHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---TREW, KYLE EVAN6701 FLAG CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---VINES, KATRICE RENEE1240 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILBANKS, ALANA NICOLE803 COVE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, CHRISTIENE XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF AUTO BATTLE, FRANKLIN ROGERS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BENN, MARCUS ANTAWAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 04/17/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CAREATHERS, TILISHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/05/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC) CHAVEZ, DAVID ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHRISTOPHER, CYNTHIA MORLEN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) CLARK, KEVIN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVISON, CANDI LAVENIA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/21/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/29/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF PROBATION SOL FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) GODOY, ARTURO FREDERICO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE GRIMMETT, TAYLOR MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HEATHINGTON, JOHN DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, MANDY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERRIN, MATTHEW JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

HULLANDER, BRYAN JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/31/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIPA, JAMES AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOVETT, JOEY BROWN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/31/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/16/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 MCCLENDON, CHRISTINA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 MCMELLON, JOSHUA LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/13/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWMAN, TROY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/27/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) PERRY, MATTHEW ADAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500) PERRY, SABRINA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/16/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PHILLIPS, SMOKEY JEREMIAH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE