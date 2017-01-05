 Thursday, January 5, 2017 36.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Drivers Urged To Make Sure Their Vehicles Are Ready For Winter Weather

Thursday, January 5, 2017
As Georgians go out to buy food, water and other needed supplies before snow is predicted to fall in parts of the state this weekend, they also need to make sure their vehicles are ready, Georgia Department of Transportation officials said. Snow and ice make roads slick and dangerous to drive. So, it is imperative drivers make check the tread and air pressure on their tires and that their wipers and headlights are also working properly.

"Regardless of what happens this weekend, this is a great time to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter," Harris Blackwood, director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said.
"That is much easier to do before the predicted snow and freezing rain arrives."

An inexpensive gauge will tell motorists if the air pressure in their tires meets the manufacturer's recommended guidelines. Checking the tire tread is also very easy by inserting a penny heads down between the treads.  Replace the tire if Lincoln's head is visible.

Replace dried or frayed windshield wipers and check headlights by turning them on and walking around the vehicle. Position someone safely behind the vehicle who will be able to see if the brake lights are also working properly.

It is also a good idea to have an inexpensive scraper that will be able to scrape snow and ice off of the windshield and windows.

"Visibility is very poor when driving in the snow and properly working wipers and headlights will help drivers not only see the road but also help other drivers see them," Mr. Blackwood said. "Of course, the safest thing for everyone to do is to stay at home and not drive when it is snowing and when roads are covered with ice."

Those who do have to get out on the roads are asked to drive slowly and wear their seatbelts.  

Other tips for driving in the snow are:
Don't stop if you can avoid it.
Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
Don't power up hills.
Don't stop going up a hill
Don't follow too closely - leave 8-10 seconds of space between your vehicle and the one traveling in front of you.
Know your brakes.

Drivers can get the latest information on road conditions and any closings from the Georgia Department of Transportation at www.511.ga.org.

For more information about the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, go to their gahighwaysafety.orgor follow them on Facebook at Georgia GOHS and Twitter at gohsgeorgia.

HCSO Ranked #3 In Tennessee For Drug Take-Back Totals By The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force

TVA Employees Get Ready For Year’s First Cold Snap

HCSO Ranked #3 In Tennessee For Drug Take-Back Totals By The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force

HCSO Ranked #3 In Tennessee For Drug Take-Back Totals By The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force

The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force has released their Pill Take-Back totals for 2016 for the State of Tennessee.   Currently, over 130 organizations across the State of Tennessee host Drug Take Back Programs for citizens to safely discard expired and unused medical prescriptions. By having collection sites throughout our communities, law enforcement and public health

TVA Employees Get Ready For Year’s First Cold Snap

TVA Employees Get Ready For Year's First Cold Snap

As the southeastern part of the nation braces for the first dangerous cold spell of the year, there is a quiet hum of activity deep in the basement of TVA's headquarters in Chattanooga, where the utility's highly trained employees are preparing to ensure there is enough electricity for this weekend's cold snap, Tennessee Valley Authority officials said.

Thanks, Unum, For Strong School Grants

I want to thank Unum for their support of public education and our school system through awarding $50,000 in Strong Schools Grants to 60 teachers in 38 schools throughout Hamilton County. As a new member of the school board, it was a pleasure to attend the luncheon yesterday and observe the hard work and innovation of our teachers being rewarded.

Roy Exum: Pangolin Scales Seized

I'm willing to bet not many learned people have ever heard of an animal called a pangolin. Better yet, I'll double-down that even more are unaware the little "artichoke with legs," as they are called, is far and away the most illegally-trafficked animal in the world. So chew on this: Alert customs officials in Shanghai just seized more than 3.4 tons of pangolin scales, estimated

Sluggish Tyner Too Much For Hixson In 6-AA Battle

It had been 12 days since Tyner's last basketball game and almost three weeks for Hixson, but they played like there was no tomorrow on Wednesday night at Hixson in a battle of District 6-AA foes. Oh, it was sloppy at times and extremely physical, but when the final horn sounded, the Rams had improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in 6-AA with the 71-56 victory.  Hixson is now

Hall-Led Marion County Beats Grace For First Victory

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors' football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season.


