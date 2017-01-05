HCSO Ranked #3 In Tennessee For Drug Take-Back Totals By The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force

The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force has released their Pill Take-Back totals for 2016 for the State of Tennessee.
Currently, over 130 organizations across the State of Tennessee host Drug Take Back Programs for citizens to safely discard expired and unused medical prescriptions. By having collection sites throughout our communities, law enforcement and public health organizations are able to help prevent unlawful theft and abuse of prescription medicines as well as the improper disposal of prescription medications.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was the third highest organization in Tennessee to collect medications through their affiliated Drug Take Back Program with over 2700 pounds of medications collected. The HCSO also conducts several Drug Take-Back Campaigns throughout the year and partners with many organizations including Walgreens, the City of Chattanooga, Shred-It, and other groups to help prevent prescription drug abuse and disposal.
The Eastern Tennessee District, in which Hamilton County lies, collected a total of over 26,000 pounds of expired and unused medication during the 2016 year.
“The HCSO is very proud to participate in the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force Drug Take-Back Initiative and we have seen a tremendous amount of participation by our local residents,” said HCSO Traffic Division Captain and Drug Take-Back Administrator Captain Charles Lowery, Jr. “By safely collecting these expired and unused medications, we are able to reduce the amount of prescription drugs which can fall into the wrong hands or end up polluting our waterways by people trying to dispose of them.”
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office offers two drug take back collection points in Hamilton County. The first is located at the West Patrol Annex at 6233 Dayton Blvd. and the second is at the East Patrol Annex at 8395 Hickory Valley Road. The collection points are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information about the HCSO Drug Take-Back Program, visit http://www.hcsheriff.gov/support/drug_take_back.php
