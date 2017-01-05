Promoter Gets A Pass On Alleged Beer Violation At Former Vaudeville Cafe

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Andre Harriman, member of the Chattanooga Beer Board, often tells those who are cited to the board that "ignorance is no excuse" but at the beer board meeting Thursday morning, a vote of five to two gave promoter La-Tesia Poole a pass because she was unfamiliar with requirements having to do with a special events permit at an event hall.

She said that she had held similar events before at Barking Legs, a smaller venue than the location of the party she promoted on Dec. 18 at Venue on Market, 138 Market St., the former location of Vaudeville Café. The event hall she used previously had its own license and had been responsible for the sale of alcohol but at Venue on Market, she was in charge for the first time. She had already sold tickets for the "poetic reading," that advertised singers, poets, a band and an open bar. Once she realized a license was needed, Officer John Collins advised her that alcohol would be allowed only by BYOB, and that a promoter could not have anything to do with alcohol other than for personal consumption. This allowed Ms. Poole eight days to change the advertisement on Facebook and make adjustments to her original plan.

However, during a bar check shortly after midnight on Dec. 18, Officer Collins found an after-party taking place at the venue, and saw a makeshift bar with bottles in the sink and in a cooler and a case of liquor and beer on the floor. The clicker showed only three people in attendance when there were approximately 125 still at the party. Security was also insufficient. Officer Collins made the decision to cancel the party and cite Ms. Poole to city court where, as a promoter, she was given "one strike." If another violation occurs at an event organized by Ms. Poole during the year, other special events licenses will be denied. The two strike policy essentially gives a second chance to a promoter of special events. The beer board allowed the penalty given by the court to suffice. The owner of Venue on Market will appear before the board at the Jan. 19 meeting for the same violation.

Ownership changed at Formosa, 5425 Highway 153 when the previous owner retired. Mike Hendricks, the manager of the restaurant for the past 34 years, will remain with the new owners, as will all of the staff. Nothing is changing except the ownership, said Mr. Hendricks. The restaurant was unanimously approved for a new license in the name of the owners from Miami.

The hotel Wingate by Wyndham, 7312 Shallowford Road, applied for a consumer beer license in order to serve beer at the "manager’s receptions" that are held in the afternoons for customers. Appetizers are served with drinks and there is a two drink limit said Nimal Patel who received the beer permit.

El Cortes Mexican Restaurant, 9203 Lee Highway, is opening in the same location as El Matador, which closed last month after receiving a 30 suspension of the beer and alcohol licenses. Aniceto Arellano, brother of the owner of El Matador, told the board that he had no ownership in the old restaurant and that all employees will be replaced and his brother will not be involved. When the business re-opens next month, he said there will be enough employees to take time to check every ID. Not having enough servers and bartenders at El Matador caused them to disregard checking for age when the restaurant was busy. Mr. Arellano was granted a permit with only one vote against.

Two new businesses in the same shopping area were approved for a beer license. Tiffoni Powell Gary, owner of Playhouse Lounge, 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr., Suites B and C, told the board that the bar was intended to be a place for people to watch TV, hear a disc jockey, have a drink, feel safe and where people can "feel at home." There will be no food except packaged snacks. It is a smoke free environment and will be restricted to customers age 30 and older. We know how to ID, she said before being given a permit to sell beer.

Kays, a small bar at 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr., Suite E, owned by Angela Mills, was also given a beer license. Only beer and packaged food will be sold and only those 35 and older will be allowed. The hours will be from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Everything sold will be packaged, she told the board. Beer will be sold for consumption at the bar as well as for carry-out.

James Ratledge Jr. was approved for a wrecker permit for his new business Chattanooga Towing & Recovery, 5314 Dayton Blvd. He is the son of James Ratledge Sr. who owns another towing business, Conley’s Towing, located on the other side of the Middle Valley Road / Dayton Boulevard district. The two companies will operate independently. This new company will be for Class-A towing only, said Ratledge, Jr. who has two vehicles at this time.