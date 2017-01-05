 Thursday, January 5, 2017 40.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Chattanooga Gas Readies For Winter Storm

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Chattanooga Gas is closely monitoring forecasts that call for a wintry mix in parts of Tennessee. Chattanooga Gas crews are ready for the frigid temperatures and emphasize the importance of having a plan and making the necessary preparations for severe weather.

With the safety of the public, its employees and its pipelines at the forefront, Chattanooga Gas is providing the following guidelines associated with natural gas safety during weather emergencies:

Meter Safety

  • Customers are encouraged to know how to locate their natural gas meter.
  • Following a weather emergency, ensure the gas meter is visible, and the area surrounding the meter is free of trash and debris. Mechanical equipment used after the storm to clean up a location may damage the meter if it is hidden.
  • Heavy snow and ice may weigh down power lines and tree limbs, causing them to fall. If a natural gas meter is damaged or underground gas line is exposed, immediately leave the area and call the 24-hour emergency response line, 1-866-643-4170, from a safe location.

  • To ensure the safe, proper operation of natural gas appliances, such as a furnace and water heater, and to prevent a potentially hazardous buildup of carbon monoxide within your home or business, ensure that outdoor vent openings and air intakes are not obstructed by snow or ice.
  • If a natural gas meter is damaged or gas line is exposed, immediately leave the area and call the Chattanooga Gas 24-hour emergency response number at 1-866-643-4170.

Damage Prevention

  • Weather conditions can cause trees to become uprooted. Before removing downed trees, customers should dial Tennessee 811 by calling 8-1-1 or 1-800-351-1111 to have the location of underground utility lines marked, because downed trees could become tangled with the natural gas lines.
  • If a natural gas meter is damaged or gas line is exposed, immediately leave the area and call the 24-hour emergency response line at 1-866-643-4170from a safe location.

Appliance Safety

  • Customers are advised to leave their natural gas service on during a severe storm. Most gas appliances have safety valves that shut off the flow of gas automatically if the pilot light goes out. 

  • If flooding occurs at a residence or business and the gas appliances are under water, customers are advised not to operate their appliances until a safety inspection is conducted.

Natural Gas Generators

  • During a power outage, natural gas generators provide continuous fuel supply from an existing natural gas line. While these units are available in a range of sizes to meet various energy needs, customers are encouraged to contact Chattanooga Gas to determine whether their service line meets load requirements for the generator’s safe and efficient operation.
  • Keep natural gas generators outside in a vented space. Never run generators in a garage, carport, basement, crawlspace, or other enclosed or partially-enclosed area, even with ventilation.

Detecting Gas Leaks

  • If customers smell the rotten egg odor that is often associated with natural gas, they should immediately leave the affected area and call the 24-hour emergency response line at 1-866-643-4170 from a safe location.
  • Residents should never try to identify the source of a leak themselves.
  • If the odor of gas is present, do not use a telephone or cellular phone, turn light switches on or off, operate any appliance or do anything that might cause a spark, such as lighting a match.

