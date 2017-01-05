Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Dec. 22-29

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Dec. 22-19:

12-22-2016

Megan Anne Hall, 32, of 956 Ely Road, Hixson arrested for driving while license suspended.



Billy Joelin Woods, 39, of 101 Aster Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, headlight requirement and taglight requirement.



Dillon Lee Cross, 25, of 735 Camp Road, Chickamauga arrested on outstanding warrant.



Ronald Lamar Parris, 64, of 1254 South Highway 341, Chickamauga arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Anna Marie Presley, 27, of 102 Cherokee Crossing, Calhoun, TN arrested on charges of fleeing the scene of an accident and following too closely.Joshua Michael Conner, 35, of 2341 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.Anthony D. Martin, 23, of 9815 East Brainerd Road, Ooltewah arrested on charges of failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, operation of vehicle with unauthorized blue light and driving while license suspended.Teddy Dewayne Gilreath, 43, of 412 State Line Road, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by shoplifting.Jered Patrick Hogan, 27, of 116 Westside Drive, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.Gavyn Creed Paden, 19, of 54 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe was arrested for disorderly conduct.Tiesha Roshaune Newton, 32, of 416 Happy Valley Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and window tint.Stephen Casey Haddock, 31, of 3323 Boynton Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of outstanding warrant and operation of vehicle without current valid tag.Johnny Matthew Rosser, 44, of 400 Whaley Lane, Oneida, TN arrested for reckless driving.Evan Pierce Lauer, 24, of 94 Fox Run Circle, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at the scene of accident and failure to notify owner after striking parked vehicle.

Citation Statistics:



Speeding……….3

Use of flashing or revolving blue lights……….1

Failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle…………1

Driving while license suspended or revoked………5

Reckless driving……….1

Following too closely……….8

Window tint violations……….1

Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident………1

Duty to report upon striking an unattended vehicle……….1

Headlight requirements……….1

Duty to report accident resulting in injury, death or damages……….1

Tail light requirement……….1

Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers………..1

Safety belt violations…………2

Proof of insurance required……….2

Failure to exercise due care……….2

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….7

No-passing zone………..1

Vehicle turning left……….1

Failure to obey traffic control device……….1

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..1

Illegal U-turns………..1

Failure to signal turn or lane change…………2





