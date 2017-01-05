 Thursday, January 5, 2017 40.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Dec. 22-29

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Dec. 22-19:

12-22-2016
Megan Anne Hall, 32, of 956 Ely Road, Hixson arrested for driving while license suspended.

Billy Joelin Woods, 39, of 101 Aster Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, headlight requirement and taglight requirement.

Dillon Lee Cross, 25, of 735 Camp Road, Chickamauga arrested on outstanding warrant.

Ronald Lamar Parris, 64, of 1254 South Highway 341, Chickamauga arrested for theft by shoplifting.



Anna Marie Presley, 27, of 102 Cherokee Crossing, Calhoun, TN arrested on charges of fleeing the scene of an accident and following too closely.

Joshua Michael Conner, 35, of 2341 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.

Anthony D. Martin, 23, of 9815 East Brainerd Road, Ooltewah arrested on charges of failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, operation of vehicle with unauthorized blue light and driving while license suspended.

Teddy Dewayne Gilreath, 43, of 412 State Line Road, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by shoplifting.
Jered Patrick Hogan, 27, of 116 Westside Drive, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Gavyn Creed Paden, 19, of 54 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Tiesha Roshaune Newton, 32, of 416 Happy Valley Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and window tint.

Stephen Casey Haddock, 31, of 3323 Boynton Drive, Ringgold  arrested on charges of outstanding warrant and operation of vehicle without current valid tag.

Johnny Matthew Rosser, 44, of 400 Whaley Lane, Oneida, TN arrested for reckless driving.

Evan Pierce Lauer, 24, of 94 Fox Run Circle, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at the scene of accident and failure to notify owner after striking parked vehicle.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….3
Use of flashing or revolving blue lights……….1
Failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle…………1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………5
Reckless driving……….1
Following too closely……….8
Window tint violations……….1
Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident………1
Duty to report upon striking an unattended vehicle……….1
Headlight requirements……….1
Duty to report accident resulting in injury, death or damages……….1
Tail light requirement……….1
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers………..1
Safety belt violations…………2
Proof of insurance required……….2
Failure to exercise due care……….2
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….7
No-passing zone………..1
Vehicle turning left……….1
Failure to obey traffic control device……….1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..1
Illegal U-turns………..1
Failure to signal turn or lane change…………2



Man Dies After Being Shot By Police On Monteagle Mountain

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at Monteagle, Tn., was shot and killed by police. The incident occurred early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area on Deep Woods Road. The officers were responding to a 911 call from an individual saying he was in the woods in Franklin County armed with a gun. As many as five officers fired at the man, it was stated. ... (click for more)

Joe McCord Leaves Post As Chief Clerk Of The House

After 18 years of service to the Tennessee General Assembly, the Chief Clerk of the House, Joe McCord, will be leaving his post to pursue a new opportunity. His departure comes after serving 12 years as the state representative from Maryville in East Tennessee, and six years of service as chief clerk of the House. House Speaker Beth Harwell said, " I sincerely appreciate his ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pangolin Scales Seized

I’m willing to bet not many learned people have ever heard of an animal called a pangolin. Better yet, I’ll double-down that even more are unaware the little “artichoke with legs,” as they are called, is far and away the most illegally-trafficked animal in the world. So chew on this: Alert customs officials in Shanghai just seized more than 3.4 tons of pangolin scales, estimated ... (click for more)

Sports

Sluggish Tyner Too Much For Hixson In 6-AA Battle

It had been 12 days since Tyner’s last basketball game and almost three weeks for Hixson, but they played like there was no tomorrow on Wednesday night at Hixson in a battle of District 6-AA foes. Oh, it was sloppy at times and extremely physical, but when the final horn sounded, the Rams had improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in 6-AA with the 71-56 victory.  Hixson is now ... (click for more)

Hall-Led Marion County Beats Grace For First Victory

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors’ football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season. “Kane doesn’t ... (click for more)


