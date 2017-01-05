 Thursday, January 5, 2017 40.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Joe McCord Leaves Post As Chief Clerk Of The House

Thursday, January 5, 2017

After 18 years of service to the Tennessee General Assembly, the Chief Clerk of the House, Joe McCord, will be leaving his post to pursue a new opportunity. His departure comes after serving 12 years as the state representative from Maryville in East Tennessee, and six years of service as chief clerk of the House.

House Speaker Beth Harwell said, "I sincerely appreciate his service and will miss his counsel, and his institutional knowledge of the House Rules, procedure, and the state constitution.

I wish him the best as he pursues this new opportunity.

"I will be appointing Tammy Letzler Chief Clerk of the House, Daniel Hicks as Assistant Chief Clerk/Parliamentarian, and Kim Cox as Assistant Chief Clerk. All three are long-time employees of the House Clerk’s Office, and have always ensured the day-to-day operation of the House runs efficiently. I have the utmost confidence in them, and I look forward to working with them in these new roles."

 


A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at Monteagle, Tn., was shot and killed by police. The incident occurred early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area on Deep Woods Road. The officers were responding to a 911 call from an individual saying he was in the woods in Franklin County armed with a gun. As many as five officers fired at the man, it was stated. ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pangolin Scales Seized

I’m willing to bet not many learned people have ever heard of an animal called a pangolin. Better yet, I’ll double-down that even more are unaware the little “artichoke with legs,” as they are called, is far and away the most illegally-trafficked animal in the world. So chew on this: Alert customs officials in Shanghai just seized more than 3.4 tons of pangolin scales, estimated ... (click for more)

Sports

Sluggish Tyner Too Much For Hixson In 6-AA Battle

It had been 12 days since Tyner’s last basketball game and almost three weeks for Hixson, but they played like there was no tomorrow on Wednesday night at Hixson in a battle of District 6-AA foes. Oh, it was sloppy at times and extremely physical, but when the final horn sounded, the Rams had improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in 6-AA with the 71-56 victory.  Hixson is now ... (click for more)

Hall-Led Marion County Beats Grace For First Victory

Marion County coach Chuck Keef had a good idea that Kane Hall was almost back in basketball mode Tuesday night at Grace Academy. Hall, who last month helped the Warriors’ football team reach the Class 3A state championship for the third straight year, scored a game-high 23 points and paced Marion past the Golden Eagles 52-44 for their first win of the season. “Kane doesn’t ... (click for more)


