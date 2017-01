Thursday, January 5, 2017

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at Monteagle, Tn., was shot and killed by police.

The incident occurred early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area on Deep Woods Road.

The officers were responding to a 911 call from an individual saying he was in the woods in Franklin County armed with a gun.

As many as five officers fired at the man, it was stated.

He died after being taken to Sewanee Hospital.

The incident happened on the side of Monteagle Mountain in Franklin County.