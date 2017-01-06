 Saturday, January 7, 2017 18.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Chattanooga Gets Dusting Of Snow; More In Higher Elevations; Bitter Cold Temperatures

Friday, January 6, 2017

Some snow arrived in Chattanooga late Friday after heavy preparations for a winter storm and many closings.

There was a dusting downtown and more on the higher elevations.

Bitter cold also swept in with the winter storm.

Downtown streets began to get a coating around 9 p.m.

Chattanooga Police officers began reporting just before 10 p.m. that roadways are beginning to ice over in the Chattanooga area. Specifically on Interstate 75 (north and southbound) near the Volkswagen Drive exit there have been several vehicle crashes related to the weather. The public works department was dispatching salt trucks to that area.

Police said, "When approaching this area of the Interstate, or traveling anywhere during these conditions, reduce speed and drive with an abundance of caution."

Sheriff's deputies temporarily closed the W Road and Roberts Mill Road due to freezing conditions late Friday.

Both roads will be closed through the duration of the night and will be re-opened Saturday morning weather permitting.

TDOT officials on Friday night said, "Snow is falling across District 29.  Crews are out salting and salting/plowing as needed.  Routes in Chattanooga and along and east of I-75 are currently open and passable.

"Districts 27 and 28 are continuing to monitor and salt as needed; I-24 and I-40 are clear and open. Skeleton crews will remain in all counties through the night to monitor routes."


January 7, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 6, 2017

2nd Ashley Brother Charged In Violent Carjacking Taken Into Custody

January 6, 2017

Case Against Ooltewah Man Charged With Killing His Son-In-Law Bound To The Grand Jury


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE  2107 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency:

The second brother charged in a carjacking on Mowbray Mountain has been taken into custody. Travis Ashley, 30, made an appearance in General Sessions Court on Friday. His older brother,

The case against a 56-year-old Ooltewah man charged in the murder of his 39-year-old son-in-law was bound to the Grand Jury on Friday morning without a hearing. Glen Allen Donaldson appeared


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE  2107 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REGISTRATION, EXPIRED FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY --- BATES, HAROLD DEAN  P.O. BOX 868 SODDY DAISY, 373840868

The second brother charged in a carjacking on Mowbray Mountain has been taken into custody. Travis Ashley, 30, made an appearance in General Sessions Court on Friday. His older brother, Charles Ashley, was arrested earlier. Both brothers are charged with carjacking and aggravated assault. A  man who said he was carjacked by the two brothers said Travis

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want

Roy Exum: The Ice Storm Of 1960

By the first day in March in 1960, we had already had a bunch of snow and ice that winter and the forecast was not remarkable, rain with temperatures in the mid-40s but just be careful for ice that might form overnight. I was five weeks away from my 11th birthday, the second of four boys not yet teenagers, and my sister Susan was less than a year old. No one ever predicted we

Sports

Alexander, Walker Propel Heights To 87-63 Victory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were overwhelmingly hard to handle Friday night as Hamilton Heights routed East St. Louis 87-63 in the Penny Hardaway Hoopfest at Bartlett High School in Memphis. Alexander poured in a game-high 30 points and Walker added 22 as the Hawks improved to 13-4 on the season. Alexander was brilliant, hitting 13-of-17 shots,

Notre Dame Ends Skid By Beating Red Bank 58-47

Notre Dame and Red Bank both went into Thursday night's non-district basketball game in need of a victory. The Irish had lost eight straight. The Lions came in saddled with a five-game skid. When the contest ended Notre Dame walked out of Susan Thurman Gymnasium with a one-game winning streak. Kolby McGowan scored six of Notre Dame's first 12 points to fuel a


