Chattanooga Gets Dusting Of Snow; More In Higher Elevations; Bitter Cold Temperatures

Friday, January 6, 2017

Some snow arrived in Chattanooga late Friday after heavy preparations for a winter storm and many closings.

There was a dusting downtown and more on the higher elevations.

Bitter cold also swept in with the winter storm.

Downtown streets began to get a coating around 9 p.m.

Chattanooga Police officers began reporting just before 10 p.m. that roadways are beginning to ice over in the Chattanooga area. Specifically on Interstate 75 (north and southbound) near the Volkswagen Drive exit there have been several vehicle crashes related to the weather. The public works department was dispatching salt trucks to that area.

Police said, "When approaching this area of the Interstate, or traveling anywhere during these conditions, reduce speed and drive with an abundance of caution."

Sheriff's deputies temporarily closed the W Road and Roberts Mill Road due to freezing conditions late Friday.



Both roads will be closed through the duration of the night and will be re-opened Saturday morning weather permitting.

TDOT officials on Friday night said, "Snow is falling across District 29. Crews are out salting and salting/plowing as needed. Routes in Chattanooga and along and east of I-75 are currently open and passable.

"Districts 27 and 28 are continuing to monitor and salt as needed; I-24 and I-40 are clear and open. Skeleton crews will remain in all counties through the night to monitor routes."