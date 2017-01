Snow Finally Arrives In Chattanooga Late Friday. Roads Becoming Hazardous

Friday, January 6, 2017

Some snow arrived in Chattanooga late Friday after heavy preparations for a winter storm and many closings.

Downtown streets began to get a coating around 9 p.m.

Chattanooga Police officers began reporting just before 10 p.m. that roadways are beginning to ice over in the Chattanooga area. Specifically on Interstate 75 (north and southbound) near the Volkswagen Drive exit there have been several vehicle crashes related to the weather. The public works department was dispatching salt trucks to that area.

Police said, "When approaching this area of the Interstate, or travelling anywhere during these conditions, reduce speed and drive with an abundance of caution. "

Sheriff deputies temporarily closed the W Road and Roberts Mill Road due to freezing conditions late Friday..



Both roads will be closed through the duration of the night and will be re-opened Saturday morning weather permitting.



The National Weather Service issued this notice late Friday for Hamilton County:

WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 10AM EST SAT ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * EVENT...2 TO 4 INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION. * TIMING...NOW THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME HAZARDOUS ONCE THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION BEGINS. SNOWFALL MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES AND REDUCE VISIBILITIES. MOTORISTS NEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAREFUL ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WHERE SLIPPERY SPOTS OFTEN DEVELOP FIRST. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DANGEROUS OVERNIGHT AS HEAVY SNOW BEGINS TO ACCUMULATE ON ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE FORECAST THAT WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS. TRAVEL IS DISCOURAGED. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT...FOOD...AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY

Hamilton County Schools were closed on Friday.

Chattanooga Airport officials said, "In anticipation of weather conditions in Atlanta, the Chattanooga Airport’s last two inbound and outbound Delta flights for today have been cancelled, which will also affect air travel out of Chattanooga tomorrow morning. As of this morning, there have been no further changes, but we always encourage passengers to check with their airlines shortly before travelling to any destination.”

American Airlines Flight 4116 scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. departure from Chattanooga to Charlotte has been cancelled.

American Airlines Flight #5508 scheduled for a 4:02 p.m. departure from Chattanooga to Charlotte was cancelled.

Additionally, United Airlines cancelled the last two inbound flights Friday night, #4132 from Newark scheduled to arrive at 10:24 p.m., and #4316 from Chicago scheduled to arrive 9:42 p.m., as well as the first two outbound flights Saturday morning, to Chicago #4309 scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. and to Newark #4171 scheduled to depart at 6 a.m., have been cancelled.

Chattanooga Christian School dismissed at 12 p.m. All after school activities and Extended Care are cancelled. Boyd-Buchanan got out at 1 p.m.

Due to changes in weather patterns, all Bradley County Schools dismissed one hour early. Buses ran their regular bus schedules. All after school events, including the YMCA afterschool program, were cancelled.

UTC closed at 1 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Labor’s Central Office in Atlanta and career centers in the areas included in Gov. Nathan Deal’s State of Emergency for Disaster Preparedness declaration closed at 1 p.m. The declaration is because of the possibility of extreme winter conditions in the affected 78-county area.

The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority announced that its four facilities in Whitfield County will be closed on Saturday.



Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face, and the M.L. King Blvd. Convenience Center in Dalton.

The career centers in the affected area are in Americus, North Metro Atlanta, South Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Blue Ridge, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Clayton County, Cobb-Cherokee, Columbus, Covington, Dalton, Gainesville, Griffin, Gwinnett County, Habersham Area, Houston County, LaFayette, LaGrange, Macon, Milledgeville, Newnan, Rome, Thomson and Toccoa.

Also closed on Friday were Chickamauga Schools, Dade County Schools, Dayton Schools, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Payne Schools, Marion County Schools, Murray County Schools, Ooltewah Adventist School, Phoenix University, Rhea County Schools, Silverdale Baptist Academy, Walker County Schools and Whitfield County Schools. Oakwood Christian Academy closed at 1 p.m. Monroe County Schools, Sweetwater Schools and Polk County Schools were on a two-hour delay.

All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College closed at noon on Friday. All classes, events, and activities after 12 p.m. were canceled.

City Public Works Administrator Justin Holland said, "To help keep citizens safe and road conditions clear, our crews have already applied 22,000 gallons of salt brine today, spanning over 700 miles throughout our city. We will continue to monitor and treat roadways through the evening.

"You and your family can stay up to date with road closures and conditions, as well as local weather alerts at chattanooga.gov/weather ". And get real-time updates on weather conditions on Twitter by searching the hashtag #CHAwx.

Here is the latest forecast:



Tonight

Snow, mainly before 3am. Low around 18. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 12. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.