Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS
2626 MOBLE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37479
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
BAILEY, LISA MARIE
9411 DEXTER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
---
BALDING, MARQUISE DEUANE
805 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BETTIS, MICAH AARON
5473 SPIRIGGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
BITTENBENDER, GARRETT SPENCER
3912 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON
5609 KENYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRADSHAW, WILLIAM R
11265 HALLETT ST SODDY DAISY, 373796502
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LEE
45 WINDLACE DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA
1702 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BURK, STEVEN ALAN
1212 MOUNTAIN CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CARTER, JAMICHEA DANIELLE
34 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY CON
---
CASEY, RIKITA
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
CHAUDHARI, VIJAY NARSING
8623 GEORGETOWN TRACE LN.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COVINGTON, TAVORIS
3210 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37417
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN
4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GILES, AARON SCOTT
8521 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HALL, JAMES DARRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUDSON, AMBER DAWN
704 RUNYAN DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HULL, JOSHUA CLYDE
71 SCHALET MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 32 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE
311 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MCFARLAND, ELISHA H
5611 SAWYER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MILTON, NIKOLAS LEBRON
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE
10443 MCCAFE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA
1724 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OROS, RENEE ROBIN
3212 CURTISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE
1911 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBINSON, TIA DEMISH
2535 BURNETTE AVE APT 23 CINCINNATI, 45219
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000 - AUTO)
---
ROGERS, JASON LEBRON
1019 FALCON RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATION (FIRST DEGREE MURDER)
---
SHRUM, CORY LYNN
447 1/2 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMMONS, NORMAN ANTHONY
1410 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMMONS, ROBERT DYLAN
205 IVEY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SMITH, REBECCA LEE
1602 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
---
SMITH, TAVARIS D
612 CEDAR VALLEY SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOM
---
SPARKS, WESLEY CECIL
223 EAGLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TEEMS, JOSEPH MICHAEAL
1368 OLD STANSBURY ROAD DUCKTOWN, 37326
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TINKER, JEREMY E
12143 TAHXTON LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VINEYARD, DAVID LEE
3003 1/2 12TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WHITE, JASON J
2010 SHERMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
WILCOX, BOBBY JOE
10443 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILEY, SHAMELA
3708 CARLWHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WITHEROW, DANIEL HUGH
4909 WOODLAND CIRLCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37440
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
---
YOUNG, JOHN DANIEL
932 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
