Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, January 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS

2626 MOBLE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37479

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CAR JACKING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

---

BAILEY, LISA MARIE

9411 DEXTER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS

---

BALDING, MARQUISE DEUANE

805 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BETTIS, MICAH AARON

5473 SPIRIGGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

BITTENBENDER, GARRETT SPENCER

3912 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON

5609 KENYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRADSHAW, WILLIAM R

11265 HALLETT ST SODDY DAISY, 373796502

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LEE

45 WINDLACE DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA

1702 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BURK, STEVEN ALAN

1212 MOUNTAIN CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CARTER, JAMICHEA DANIELLE

34 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY CON

---

CASEY, RIKITA

13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

---

CHAUDHARI, VIJAY NARSING

8623 GEORGETOWN TRACE LN.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COVINGTON, TAVORIS3210 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37417Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GILES, AARON SCOTT8521 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HALL, JAMES DARRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HUDSON, AMBER DAWN704 RUNYAN DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HULL, JOSHUA CLYDE71 SCHALET MANCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)---JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 32 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE311 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MCFARLAND, ELISHA H5611 SAWYER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING---MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MILTON, NIKOLAS LEBRON1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE10443 MCCAFE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA1724 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---OROS, RENEE ROBIN3212 CURTISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE1911 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, TIA DEMISH2535 BURNETTE AVE APT 23 CINCINNATI, 45219Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000 - AUTO)---ROGERS, JASON LEBRON1019 FALCON RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATION (FIRST DEGREE MURDER)---SHRUM, CORY LYNN447 1/2 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SIMMONS, NORMAN ANTHONY1410 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMMONS, ROBERT DYLAN205 IVEY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS DRIVING---SMITH, REBECCA LEE1602 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )---SMITH, TAVARIS D612 CEDAR VALLEY SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOM---SPARKS, WESLEY CECIL223 EAGLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TEEMS, JOSEPH MICHAEAL1368 OLD STANSBURY ROAD DUCKTOWN, 37326Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TINKER, JEREMY E12143 TAHXTON LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VINEYARD, DAVID LEE3003 1/2 12TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WHITE, JASON J2010 SHERMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---WILCOX, BOBBY JOE10443 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILEY, SHAMELA3708 CARLWHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WITHEROW, DANIEL HUGH4909 WOODLAND CIRLCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37440Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARREST---YOUNG, JOHN DANIEL932 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

