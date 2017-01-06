 Friday, January 6, 2017 31.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, January 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS 
2626 MOBLE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37479 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
BAILEY, LISA MARIE 
9411 DEXTER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FALSE REPORTS
---
BALDING, MARQUISE DEUANE 
805 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BETTIS, MICAH AARON 
5473 SPIRIGGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
BITTENBENDER, GARRETT SPENCER 
3912 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON 
5609 KENYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRADSHAW, WILLIAM R 
11265 HALLETT ST SODDY DAISY, 373796502 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
45 WINDLACE DRIVE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BROWNING, BRANDY RENEA 
1702 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BURK, STEVEN ALAN 
1212 MOUNTAIN CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CARTER, JAMICHEA DANIELLE 
34 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY CON
---
CASEY, RIKITA 
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
CHAUDHARI, VIJAY NARSING 
8623 GEORGETOWN TRACE LN.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COVINGTON, TAVORIS 
3210 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37417 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN 
4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GILES, AARON SCOTT 
8521 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD 
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HALL, JAMES DARRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUDSON, AMBER DAWN 
704 RUNYAN DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HULL, JOSHUA CLYDE 
71 SCHALET MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD 
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 32 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS 
4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE 
311 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MCFARLAND, ELISHA H 
5611 SAWYER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MILTON, NIKOLAS LEBRON 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
10443 MCCAFE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA 
1724 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OROS, RENEE ROBIN 
3212 CURTISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE 
1911 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBINSON, TIA DEMISH 
2535 BURNETTE AVE APT 23 CINCINNATI, 45219 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000 - AUTO)
---
ROGERS, JASON LEBRON 
1019 FALCON RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATION (FIRST DEGREE MURDER)
---
SHRUM, CORY LYNN 
447 1/2 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMMONS, NORMAN ANTHONY 
1410 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMMONS, ROBERT DYLAN 
205 IVEY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SMITH, REBECCA LEE 
1602 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
---
SMITH, TAVARIS D 
612 CEDAR VALLEY SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOM
---
SPARKS, WESLEY CECIL 
223 EAGLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TEEMS, JOSEPH MICHAEAL 
1368 OLD STANSBURY ROAD DUCKTOWN, 37326 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TINKER, JEREMY E 
12143 TAHXTON LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VINEYARD, DAVID LEE 
3003 1/2 12TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WHITE, JASON J 
2010 SHERMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
WILCOX, BOBBY JOE 
10443 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILEY, SHAMELA 
3708 CARLWHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WITHEROW, DANIEL HUGH 
4909 WOODLAND CIRLCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37440 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
---
YOUNG, JOHN DANIEL 
932 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
BALDING, MARQUISE DEUANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BETTIS, MICAH AARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BROCK, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BURK, STEVEN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CASEY, RIKITA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
CHAUDHARI, VIJAY NARSING
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/12/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HEULETT, PRISCILLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/11/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT

HULL, JOSHUA CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
JACKSON, BRAXTON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/17/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 03/17/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/12/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
KING, GARRIAN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LUCAS, JOSHUA WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MILTON, NIKOLAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
NEAL, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OROS, RENEE ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PUCKETT, JOHN R
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBINSON, TIA DEMISH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000 - AUTO)
ROGERS, JASON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PAROLE VIOLATION (FIRST DEGREE MURDER)
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION (COUNTERFEIT MONEY)
SHRUM, CORY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMMONS, NORMAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/17/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, ROBERT DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING

SMITH, REBECCA LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY )
SMITH, TAVARIS D
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOM
SPARKS, WESLEY CECIL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/18/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/06/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TEEMS, JOSEPH MICHAEAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TINKER, JEREMY E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VINEYARD, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
WILCOX, BOBBY JOE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILEY, SHAMELA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, JOHN HENERY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/25/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
WITHEROW, DANIEL HUGH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
YOUNG, JOHN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/12/1968
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS  2626 MOBLE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37479  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CAR JACKING AGGRAVATED ASSAULT EVADING ARREST --- BAILEY, LISA MARIE  9411 DEXTER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Man Dies After Being Shot By Police On Monteagle Mountain

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers at Monteagle, Tn., was shot and killed by police. The incident occurred early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area on Deep Woods Road. The officers were responding to a 911 call from an individual saying he was in the woods in Franklin County armed with a gun. As many as five officers fired at the man, it was stated. ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Can Fix Our Jail!

In Hamilton County it is no secret we have a terrible crisis right now. We have over 600 prisoners in our county jail that was never designed to hold over 500. It is in the most squalid condition imaginable. Captain Gene Coppinger, who has somewhat heroically managed the overcrowded and understaffed boondoggle, said in the 30-plus years he’s spent in law enforcement and corrections ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Wrestlers Stay Unbeaten At Soddy Daisy

The casual wrestling observer will see that the Cleveland Blue Raiders beat the Soddy Daisy Trojans by a 42-16 final score in prep wrestling Thursday night and think that it was a lopsided romp by the winners. Granted, the Blue Raiders did win nine of the 14 matches and they earned bonus points in six of them, but the match was really a whole lot closer than the final score might ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Ends Skid By Beating Red Bank 58-47

Notre Dame and Red Bank both went into Thursday night’s non-district basketball game in need of a victory. The Irish had lost eight straight. The Lions came in saddled with a five-game skid. When the contest ended Notre Dame walked out of Susan Thurman Gymnasium with a one-game winning streak. Kolby McGowan scored six of Notre Dame’s first 12 points to fuel a ... (click for more)


