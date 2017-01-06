 Friday, January 6, 2017 32.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Catoosa County Arrest Report For Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Friday, January 6, 2017
Click here for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

January 6, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Dec. 30-Jan. 5

January 6, 2017

Soddy Daisy Makes Zoning Ordinance Amendments; Sgt. Varner Takes New Assignment In Hawaii

January 6, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. (click for more)

Two amendments were made to Soddy Daisy’s zoning ordinance at the commission meeting Thursday night. The first change pertains to the definition of a dwelling. This will aid the city’s codes ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS  2626 MOBLE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37479  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for Dec. 30-Jan. 5. (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Makes Zoning Ordinance Amendments; Sgt. Varner Takes New Assignment In Hawaii

Two amendments were made to Soddy Daisy’s zoning ordinance at the commission meeting Thursday night. The first change pertains to the definition of a dwelling. This will aid the city’s codes enforcement officer by clarifying what is required to be considered a dwelling and what is not, such as tents or storage buildings. A public hearing was held with no one from the public commenting. ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Can Fix Our Jail!

In Hamilton County it is no secret we have a terrible crisis right now. We have over 600 prisoners in our county jail that was never designed to hold over 500. It is in the most squalid condition imaginable. Captain Gene Coppinger, who has somewhat heroically managed the overcrowded and understaffed boondoggle, said in the 30-plus years he’s spent in law enforcement and corrections ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Wrestlers Stay Unbeaten At Soddy Daisy

The casual wrestling observer will see that the Cleveland Blue Raiders beat the Soddy Daisy Trojans by a 42-16 final score in prep wrestling Thursday night and think that it was a lopsided romp by the winners. Granted, the Blue Raiders did win nine of the 14 matches and they earned bonus points in six of them, but the match was really a whole lot closer than the final score might ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Ends Skid By Beating Red Bank 58-47

Notre Dame and Red Bank both went into Thursday night’s non-district basketball game in need of a victory. The Irish had lost eight straight. The Lions came in saddled with a five-game skid. When the contest ended Notre Dame walked out of Susan Thurman Gymnasium with a one-game winning streak. Kolby McGowan scored six of Notre Dame’s first 12 points to fuel a ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors