Catoosa County Arrest Report For Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education. Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story. I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)
In Hamilton County it is no secret we have a terrible crisis right now. We have over 600 prisoners in our county jail that was never designed to hold over 500. It is in the most squalid condition imaginable. Captain Gene Coppinger, who has somewhat heroically managed the overcrowded and understaffed boondoggle, said in the 30-plus years he’s spent in law enforcement and corrections ... (click for more)