Perdue, After Certification Of Trump Victory, Says It Is "Time To Break Through The Gridlock"

Friday, January 6, 2017

U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) today released the following statement after the Joint Session of Congress certified the Electoral College’s ballots for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence:

“The American people sent a clear message to Washington: it is time to shake things up. It is time to build consensus and break through the gridlock. We have an enormous moment of opportunity with a new White House and a new Congress to follow through on delivering results for all Americans. We can set clear priorities with a sense of urgency to start undoing some of the damage that has been done to our economy and standing on the world stage.

“To be clear, this is not about securing the legacy of another career politician. We will soon have an outsider and businessman who is listening to people back home in the White House. That’s just the first step. President-elect Donald J. Trump is surrounding himself with a capable team, many of whom have spent their careers outside of the Washington bubble. I look forward to getting this team in place so we can hit the ground running and immediately get to work.”