 Friday, January 6, 2017 30.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Skinny, Bald White Male Is Suspect In Theft Of Shoes; 2 Women In Dispute Over Coffee The Cat

Friday, January 6, 2017

A woman told police that someone stole her car after she left it running and unlocked while she went into a store at 5701 Brainerd Road.

She said she saw the suspect as she walked out the door, but only briefly. He was a black male wearing all black.

He pulled out of the parking lot immediately and she was unable to stop him.

The vehicle, valued at $3,000, was entered into the NCIC.

* * *

Elizabeth Ausberry of Idlewild Drive said she recently had Eric Trimble over and, while she was sleeping, he left in her vehicle without permission.

She said she does not wish to press charges at this time. However, she would like her vehicle back if it is located.

* * *

At the Overlook at Hamilton Place on Gunbarrel Road, officers met with manager Tyler Nix, who stated that an unknown party walked in the store, then grabbed two pairs of shoes worth $160 and fled the scene.

The suspect is a bald white male, skinny build, who appeared to be in his mid-30s.

* * *

At the Sleep Inn on Shallowford Village Drive, a woman reported that she spent the night at room 306.

When she checked out, she noticed that she had forgotten the wallet in the room. She then went back in the room and noticed that it was gone.

Police spoke with the house cleaner supervisor and she reported that during the cleaning she did not locate any wallet.

The woman reported that in the wallet was her Tennessee ID, Social Security card, her debit car from Regions Bank and $ 611 cash.

* * *

Olivia Herndon told officers she had a cat named Coffee whom she asked to keep at a location on of East Brainerd Road with a friend of hers, Rachel, while she was in the process of moving and trying to acclamate to her new dog.

Ms. Herndon stated that she attempted to get the cat back from Rachel but Rachel was not allowing her to get the cat back without proof that she was moving out of state.

I spoke to Rachel who stated the cat is owned by Ms. Herndon and that she has been watching the cat for at least a month and she feels that she should be able to keep the cat because she had a verbal agreement that if Ms. Herndon showed her proof she was moving that she would give the cat back.

Ms. Herndon was able to get Coffee the cat back with no issues.


January 6, 2017

Police Blotter: Skinny, Bald White Male Is Suspect In Theft Of Shoes; 2 Women In Dispute Over Coffee The Cat

January 6, 2017

Perdue, After Certification Of Trump Victory, Says It Is "Time To Break Through The Gridlock"

January 6, 2017

City Announces Major Cleanup And Remediation Project In Lupton City Neighborhood


A woman told police that someone stole her car after she left it running and unlocked while she went into a store at 5701 Brainerd Road. She said she saw the suspect as she walked out the ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) today released the following statement after the Joint Session of Congress certified the Electoral College’s ballots for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke, Chattanooga City Councilman Jerry Mitchell, and residents of District 2 stood on the former Dixie Yarns factory site on Friday to announce that the City of Chattanooga would ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Skinny, Bald White Male Is Suspect In Theft Of Shoes; 2 Women In Dispute Over Coffee The Cat

A woman told police that someone stole her car after she left it running and unlocked while she went into a store at 5701 Brainerd Road. She said she saw the suspect as she walked out the door, but only briefly. He was a black male wearing all black. He pulled out of the parking lot immediately and she was unable to stop him. The vehicle, valued at $3,000, was entered into ... (click for more)

Perdue, After Certification Of Trump Victory, Says It Is "Time To Break Through The Gridlock"

U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) today released the following statement after the Joint Session of Congress certified the Electoral College’s ballots for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence:   “The American people sent a clear message to Washington: it is time to shake things up. It is time to build consensus and break through the gridlock. ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Can Fix Our Jail!

In Hamilton County it is no secret we have a terrible crisis right now. We have over 600 prisoners in our county jail that was never designed to hold over 500. It is in the most squalid condition imaginable. Captain Gene Coppinger, who has somewhat heroically managed the overcrowded and understaffed boondoggle, said in the 30-plus years he’s spent in law enforcement and corrections ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Wrestlers Stay Unbeaten At Soddy Daisy

The casual wrestling observer will see that the Cleveland Blue Raiders beat the Soddy Daisy Trojans by a 42-16 final score in prep wrestling Thursday night and think that it was a lopsided romp by the winners. Granted, the Blue Raiders did win nine of the 14 matches and they earned bonus points in six of them, but the match was really a whole lot closer than the final score might ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Ends Skid By Beating Red Bank 58-47

Notre Dame and Red Bank both went into Thursday night’s non-district basketball game in need of a victory. The Irish had lost eight straight. The Lions came in saddled with a five-game skid. When the contest ended Notre Dame walked out of Susan Thurman Gymnasium with a one-game winning streak. Kolby McGowan scored six of Notre Dame’s first 12 points to fuel a ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors