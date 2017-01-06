Police Blotter: Skinny, Bald White Male Is Suspect In Theft Of Shoes; 2 Women In Dispute Over Coffee The Cat

Friday, January 6, 2017

A woman told police that someone stole her car after she left it running and unlocked while she went into a store at 5701 Brainerd Road.

She said she saw the suspect as she walked out the door, but only briefly. He was a black male wearing all black.

He pulled out of the parking lot immediately and she was unable to stop him.

The vehicle, valued at $3,000, was entered into the NCIC.

* * *

Elizabeth Ausberry of Idlewild Drive said she recently had Eric Trimble over and, while she was sleeping, he left in her vehicle without permission.

She said she does not wish to press charges at this time. However, she would like her vehicle back if it is located.

* * *

At the Overlook at Hamilton Place on Gunbarrel Road, officers met with manager Tyler Nix, who stated that an unknown party walked in the store, then grabbed two pairs of shoes worth $160 and fled the scene.

The suspect is a bald white male, skinny build, who appeared to be in his mid-30s.

* * *

At the Sleep Inn on Shallowford Village Drive, a woman reported that she spent the night at room 306.

When she checked out, she noticed that she had forgotten the wallet in the room. She then went back in the room and noticed that it was gone.

Police spoke with the house cleaner supervisor and she reported that during the cleaning she did not locate any wallet.

The woman reported that in the wallet was her Tennessee ID, Social Security card, her debit car from Regions Bank and $ 611 cash.

* * *

Olivia Herndon told officers she had a cat named Coffee whom she asked to keep at a location on of East Brainerd Road with a friend of hers, Rachel, while she was in the process of moving and trying to acclamate to her new dog.

Ms. Herndon stated that she attempted to get the cat back from Rachel but Rachel was not allowing her to get the cat back without proof that she was moving out of state.

I spoke to Rachel who stated the cat is owned by Ms. Herndon and that she has been watching the cat for at least a month and she feels that she should be able to keep the cat because she had a verbal agreement that if Ms. Herndon showed her proof she was moving that she would give the cat back.

Ms. Herndon was able to get Coffee the cat back with no issues.