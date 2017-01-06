Friday, January 6, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



a. MR-2016-168 RTB Holdings, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and

abandoning a portion of the right-of-way of the 300 block of Sylvan Street adjacent to

336 and 338 Sylvan Street to incorporate retaining walls built within the right-of-way

in the adjacent private properties, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to

certain conditions.

b. MR-2016-166 Highland Park Commons/Cullon Hooks (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley off of the 2000 block of Kirby Avenue to allow for construction of a new soccer field, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

c. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as "the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 Budget Ordinance", so as to appropriate $100,000.00 from the Department of Youth and Family Development Fiscal Year 2016/2017 Annual Budget to the United Way. a. 2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718 Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant) b. 2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning) c. 2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Revised) d. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)

e. 2016-189 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery Coppinger and Carol Anne B. Coppinger (R-5 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) f. 2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek, LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff) g. 2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and 2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) h. 2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 North Market Street, more particularly described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning) i. 2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning) j. 2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13 th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning) k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending Article XVI Sections 38-728 and 38-729 to reduce lot area and width requirements in the RA (Residential Attached) Zone.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation l. MR-2016-185 Branch Waterside Associates, LP ? Jack Haylett, agent for the owner of the adjacent property, Sunland Corporate Center, LLC, Byron P. Defoor (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the 2300 block of Napier Drive to allow for construction of a mixed use development, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Transportation) (Revised) MR-2016-185 Branch Waterside Associates, LP ? Jack Haylett, agent for the ownerof the adjacent property, Sunland Corporate Center, LLC, Byron P. Defoor(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the 2300 block ofNapier Drive to allow for construction of a mixed use development, as detailed on theattached map, and subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation) (Revised)VII. Resolutions:

GENERAL SERVICES



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Premises Use Agreement with

Hixson Youth Athletic Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the

use of the athletic fields and associated buildings located at Tax Map Numbers

100J-A-006, 100J-A-007.01, 100J-A-002.01, and 100J-A-005, for a term of four (4)

years. (District 3)



b. A resolution approving payment to Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management

Services, Inc. for renewal of property, equipment, fleet, mobile communications

and fine arts insurance for 2017 for an annual premium of $335,746.74. (Added

by permission of Vice-Chairman Mitchell)



HUMAN RESOURCES



c. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to extend an existing

agreement with LifeServices EAP, to provide Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

services at the rate of $1.20 per employee per month (PEPM) for the fourth renewal

of a five (5) year contract, in the amount of $40,000.00.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



d. A resolution renaming Heritage Park to “Jack Benson Heritage Park”.



PLANNING



e. 2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (Special

Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a

Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith

Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by

Planning)

2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (Special

Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a

Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith

Road, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (Special

Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a

Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith

Road. (Applicant Version)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Durango

Enterprises, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-14-013-201,

Stringer’s Ridge Restroom Facility, for an increased amount of $4,242.85, for a

revised contract amount not to exceed $96,842.90, and to release the remaining

contingency amount of $5,057.15. (District 1)



g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Contract No. F-14-002-201 to Construction Consultants, Inc. of Chattanooga,

TN, Chattanooga Fire Station No. 5, Highland Park, in the amount of $1,536,880.00,

with a contingency amount of $150,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed

$1,686,880.00. (District 8 & 9)



h. A resolution to accept the qualifications for the on-call blanket contract(s) for

Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing Services,

Contract No. E-16-007-301, with the following firms: (1) Geoservices, LLC; (2) K.S.

Ware and Associates, LLC; (3) S&ME, Inc.; (4) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (5)

Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (6) Thompson Engineering, Inc.; based on the three

(3) services categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and

environmental services that each consultant qualified for, to enter into six (6), one (1)

year blanket contracts with these professional firms up to three (3) year renewal

options for professional services estimated at $400,000.00 total annually for all six (6)

professional firms for use by all departments.



i. A resolution authorizing payment to the State of Tennessee for utilizing the

“Tennessee One-Call System” for annual billing, in the amount of $30,208.60.



TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2017

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM

PLANNING



a. 2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC Urban

General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to

amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718

Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban General

Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone. (District 1)

(Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)

2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC Urban

General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to

amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718

Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban General

Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and E-RA-3

Urban Edge-Residential Attached. (Staff Version)



b. 2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z

Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located

at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1

Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to

certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z

Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located

at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1

Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to

certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z

Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located

at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1

Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant

Version)



c. 2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest

Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3

Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for

approval by Planning)

2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest

Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3

Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest

Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3

Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)



d. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An

ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,

so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly described

herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)

(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)



e. 2016-189 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery Coppinger and Carol Anne B. Coppinger

(R-5 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at

5424 Cassandra Smith Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5

Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for

approval by Planning and Staff)



f. 2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,

LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to

amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

property located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from

R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and

recommended for denial by Staff)

2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,

LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to

amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

property located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from

R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



g. 2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2

Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and

2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2

Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)

(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2

Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and

2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2

Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



h. 2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 North Market Street, more

particularly described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based

Code Area, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval

by Planning)

2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 North Market Street, more

particularly described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based

Code Area, subject to certain conditions. (Applicant Version)



i. 2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from

R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject

to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)

2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from

R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject

to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from

R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone.

(Applicant Version)



j. 2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13 th Street, more particularly

described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero

Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for

approval by Planning)

2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13 th Street, more particularly

described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero

Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential

Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend

Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone

properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13 th Street, more particularly

described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero

Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)

k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending

Article XVI Sections 38-728 and 38-729 to reduce lot area and width requirements in

the RA (Residential Attached) Zone.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



l. MR-2016-185 Branch Waterside Associates, LP ? Jack Haylett, agent for the owner

of the adjacent property, Sunland Corporate Center, LLC, Byron P. Defoor

(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the 2300 block of

Napier Drive to allow for construction of a mixed use development, as detailed on the

attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for

approval by Transportation)



7. Resolutions:



HUMAN RESOURCES



a. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to enter into an agreement

with I/O Solutions for the administration of promotional assessment centers for the

positions of Fire Lieutenant and Fire Captain, and assessment of travel expenses, for

an amount not to exceed $75,000.00.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

award Consent Decree Contract No. W-14-006-201 to 3D Enterprises Contracting

Corporation of Lexington, Kentucky, Moccasin Bend WWTP Secondary Clarifier

Upgrades, in the amount of $14,227,000.00, with a contingency amount of

$300,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $14,527,000.00. (District 1) (Consent

Decree)



