Ho Pleads Guilty In Knoxville To Procuring Nuclear Secrets For Use In China

Friday, January 6, 2017

Szuhsiung Ho, aka Allen Ho, 66, a naturalized U.S. citizen working in Tennessee, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully engage or participate in the production or development of special nuclear material outside the U.S., without the required authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in violation of the Atomic Energy Act.

  

Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary B. McCord and U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr of the Eastern District of Tennessee made the announcement.

 

In April 2016, a federal grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Ho; China General Nuclear Power Company (CGNPC), the largest nuclear power company in China, and Energy Technology International (ETI), a Delaware corporation.  At the time of the indictment Ho was a nuclear engineer, employed as a consultant by CGNPC and was also the owner of ETI.   CGNPC specialized in the development and manufacture of nuclear reactors and was controlled by China’s State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

 

According to documents filed in the case, beginning in 1997 and continuing through April 2016, Ho conspired with others to engage or participate in the development or production of special nuclear material in China, without specific authorization to do so from the U.S. Secretary of Energy, as required by law.  Ho assisted CGNPC in procuring U.S.-based nuclear engineers to assist CGNPC and its subsidiaries with designing and manufacturing certain components for nuclear reactors more quickly by reducing the time and financial costs of research and development of nuclear technology.  In particular, Ho sought technical assistance related to CGNPC’s Small Modular Reactor Program; CGNPC’s Advanced Fuel Assembly Program; CGNPC’s Fixed In-Core Detector System; and verification and validation of nuclear reactor-related computer codes.

 

Under the direction of CGNPC, Ho also identified, recruited, and executed contracts with U.S.-based experts from the civil nuclear industry who provided technical assistance related to the development and production of special nuclear material for CGNPC in China. Ho and CGNPC also facilitated the travel to China and payments to the U.S.-based experts in exchange for their services.

 

Sentencing has been set for May 17, 2017, at 11 a.m., in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.  Ho faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

 

The case was investigated by the FBI, Tennessee Valley Authority-Office of the Inspector General, DOE-National Nuclear Security Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from other agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles E. Atchley Jr. and Bart Slabbekorn of the Eastern District of Tennessee, and Trial Attorney Casey T. Arrowood of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section and Attorney Jeffrey M. Smith of the Appellate Unit in the National Security Division, represented the U.S.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Police Blotter: Skinny, Bald White Male Is Suspect In Theft Of Shoes; 2 Women In Dispute Over Coffee The Cat

Perdue, After Certification Of Trump Victory, Says It Is "Time To Break Through The Gridlock"


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Freeman). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation.

A woman told police that someone stole her car after she left it running and unlocked while she went into a store at 5701 Brainerd Road. She said she saw the suspect as she walked out the ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) today released the following statement after the Joint Session of Congress certified the Electoral College's ballots for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Freeman). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation a. MR-2016-168 RTB Holdings, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a

A woman told police that someone stole her car after she left it running and unlocked while she went into a store at 5701 Brainerd Road. She said she saw the suspect as she walked out the door, but only briefly. He was a black male wearing all black. He pulled out of the parking lot immediately and she was unable to stop him. The vehicle, valued at $3,000, was entered into

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want

Roy Exum: We Can Fix Our Jail!

In Hamilton County it is no secret we have a terrible crisis right now. We have over 600 prisoners in our county jail that was never designed to hold over 500. It is in the most squalid condition imaginable. Captain Gene Coppinger, who has somewhat heroically managed the overcrowded and understaffed boondoggle, said in the 30-plus years he's spent in law enforcement and corrections

Cleveland Wrestlers Stay Unbeaten At Soddy Daisy

The casual wrestling observer will see that the Cleveland Blue Raiders beat the Soddy Daisy Trojans by a 42-16 final score in prep wrestling Thursday night and think that it was a lopsided romp by the winners. Granted, the Blue Raiders did win nine of the 14 matches and they earned bonus points in six of them, but the match was really a whole lot closer than the final score might

Notre Dame Ends Skid By Beating Red Bank 58-47

Notre Dame and Red Bank both went into Thursday night's non-district basketball game in need of a victory. The Irish had lost eight straight. The Lions came in saddled with a five-game skid. When the contest ended Notre Dame walked out of Susan Thurman Gymnasium with a one-game winning streak. Kolby McGowan scored six of Notre Dame's first 12 points to fuel a


