Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE 
2107 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BATES, HAROLD DEAN 
P.O. BOX 868 SODDY DAISY, 373840868 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE 
E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BESECKER, CANDY INEZ 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
BLEVINS, KATHY LYNN 
19 DEFOREST LN RAISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BREWER, DAMIEN XAVIER 
1157 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS 
6307 FISK AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
CHAPMAN, JAMES THOMAS 
8937 EAST RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLLINS, JEFFERY ALLEN 
708 DONASON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
CRONNON, ROBERT LEE 
3412 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CROSS, LINDA KAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CRUTCHER, TORREY DWIGHT 
3663 CHATEAU LN APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FRENCH, HENRIETTA 
2839 DAYTON BOULEVARD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HEULETT, PRISCILLA ANN 
2303 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
HOWARD, WILLIAM LESTER 
9525 NORTH VALLEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, BRAXTON LAMAR 
2622 DODDS AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE 
1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
---
JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW 
1094 RHEA COUNTY HWY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
KRAUSE, LAURA LEE 
991 HENDERSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE 
6102 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, MARCEL DEWAYNE 
5346 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MASTON, ANTONIO 
4920 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON 
1515 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN 
1627 WATERHOUSE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT 
1604 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBBERY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
NIPPER, JOHN LYNN 
604 RANDOLF STREET APT 13 DAYTON, 37716 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE 
2441 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID 
25 ARROWHEAD DR ROME, 30161 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
PARKER, CASEY ADRIAN 
328 LEE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PENTECOST, MICHEAL BRANDON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRIDGEN, ANDREA LEIGH 
2929 NEW BRITTON HWY E WHITEVILLE, 284725203 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 1ST)
---
PUCKETT, JOHN R 
4406 SMILEY ROAD CHAPEL HILL, 37034 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
QUARLES, JENNIFER LYNN 
166 COUNTY RD 831 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
REESE, NICKEY E 
222 CLOVER LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE 
5207 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION (COUNTERFEIT MONEY)
---
SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL 
925 HULANA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SOUTH, JAMIE ANN 
222 CLOVER LANE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
STEPHENS, DEJUAN MONTEZ 
920 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION
---
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON 
2210 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SWEENEY, JOHNATHAN ANTHONY 
1623 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TODD, CHRISTOPHER CARTER 
75 EDGE WOOD CIRCLE FORT OGELTHORPE, 30712 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TUMLIN, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
4205 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VARNELL, KEVIN ANTONIO 
803 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALLACE, MAUREEN M 
6954 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WELLINGTON, JANICE ELVIREE 
2406 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
WHITLOCK, ERNEST MAURICE 
25 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, JOHN HENERY 
10169 BAKER BOY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
WILLIAMS, JUAN ALEXANDER 
7139 ROBIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMSON, BROOKE TABITHA 
9813 AUTUMN GLEN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BESECKER, CANDY INEZ
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BLEVINS, KATHY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BREWER, DAMIEN XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/28/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
CHAPMAN, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COLLINS, JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
CROSS, LINDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRUTCHER, TORREY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FRENCH, HENRIETTA
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/02/1951
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOWARD, WILLIAM LESTER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/29/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
KRAUSE, LAURA LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, MARCEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MASTON, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ROBBERY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NIPPER, JOHN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
PARKER, CASEY ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PENTECOST, MICHEAL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRIDGEN, ANDREA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 1ST)
QUARLES, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
REESE, NICKEY E
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SOUTH, JAMIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

STEPHENS, DEJUAN MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION
SWEENEY, JOHNATHAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TODD, CHRISTOPHER CARTER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUMLIN, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VARNELL, KEVIN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLACE, MAUREEN M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WELLINGTON, JANICE ELVIREE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/26/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
WILLIAMS, JUAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMSON, BROOKE TABITHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


January 7, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 6, 2017

2nd Ashley Brother Charged In Violent Carjacking Taken Into Custody

January 6, 2017

Case Against Ooltewah Man Charged With Killing His Son-In-Law Bound To The Grand Jury


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE  2107 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

The second brother charged in a carjacking on Mowbray Mountain has been taken into custody. Travis Ashley, 30, made an appearance in General Sessions Court on Friday. His older brother, ... (click for more)

The case against a 56-year-old Ooltewah man charged in the murder of his 39-year-old son-in-law was bound to the Grand Jury on Friday morning without a hearing. Glen Allen Donaldson appeared ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE  2107 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REGISTRATION, EXPIRED FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY --- BATES, HAROLD DEAN  P.O. BOX 868 SODDY DAISY, 373840868  ... (click for more)

2nd Ashley Brother Charged In Violent Carjacking Taken Into Custody

The second brother charged in a carjacking on Mowbray Mountain has been taken into custody. Travis Ashley, 30, made an appearance in General Sessions Court on Friday. His older brother, Charles Ashley, was arrested earlier. Both brothers are charged with carjacking and aggravated assault. A  man who said he was carjacked by the two brothers said Travis ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Ice Storm Of 1960

By the first day in March in 1960, we had already had a bunch of snow and ice that winter and the forecast was not remarkable, rain with temperatures in the mid-40s but just be careful for ice that might form overnight. I was five weeks away from my 11th birthday, the second of four boys not yet teenagers, and my sister Susan was less than a year old. No one ever predicted we ... (click for more)

Sports

Alexander, Walker Propel Heights To 87-63 Victory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were overwhelmingly hard to handle Friday night as Hamilton Heights routed East St. Louis 87-63 in the Penny Hardaway Hoopfest at Bartlett High School in Memphis. Alexander poured in a game-high 30 points and Walker added 22 as the Hawks improved to 13-4 on the season. Alexander was brilliant, hitting 13-of-17 shots, ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Ends Skid By Beating Red Bank 58-47

Notre Dame and Red Bank both went into Thursday night's non-district basketball game in need of a victory. The Irish had lost eight straight. The Lions came in saddled with a five-game skid. When the contest ended Notre Dame walked out of Susan Thurman Gymnasium with a one-game winning streak. Kolby McGowan scored six of Notre Dame's first 12 points to fuel a ... (click for more)


