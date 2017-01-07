Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BESECKER, CANDY INEZ

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/09/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BLEVINS, KATHY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BREWER, DAMIEN XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/28/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED CHAPMAN, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COLLINS, JEFFERY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) CROSS, LINDA KAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/28/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRUTCHER, TORREY DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FRENCH, HENRIETTA

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 04/02/1951

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOWARD, WILLIAM LESTER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/29/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU KRAUSE, LAURA LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, MARCEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MASTON, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/22/1975

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBBERY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NIPPER, JOHN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/31/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5 PARKER, CASEY ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PENTECOST, MICHEAL BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRIDGEN, ANDREA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 1ST) QUARLES, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/20/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE REESE, NICKEY E

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/07/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO APPEAR SOUTH, JAMIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)