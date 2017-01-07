Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, LESLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|BESECKER, CANDY INEZ
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|BLEVINS, KATHY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BREWER, DAMIEN XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BURNEY, LAZARUS JARIUS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/28/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CHAPMAN, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COLLINS, JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|CROSS, LINDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CRUTCHER, TORREY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FRENCH, HENRIETTA
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 04/02/1951
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, WILLIAM LESTER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/29/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|KRAUSE, LAURA LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|LESTER, STEPHEN DOANTAE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, MARCEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MASTON, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ROBBERY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NIPPER, JOHN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/31/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OWEN, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
|
|PARKER, CASEY ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PENTECOST, MICHEAL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRIDGEN, ANDREA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 1ST)
|
|QUARLES, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|REESE, NICKEY E
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SOUTH, JAMIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|STEPHENS, DEJUAN MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH FELONY DRUG CONVICTION
|
|SWEENEY, JOHNATHAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|TODD, CHRISTOPHER CARTER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TUMLIN, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VARNELL, KEVIN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALLACE, MAUREEN M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WELLINGTON, JANICE ELVIREE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/26/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JUAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMSON, BROOKE TABITHA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/06/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|