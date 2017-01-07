Salvation Army Opens Shelter Saturday And Sunday Due To Cold Temperatures

Saturday, January 7, 2017

With colder weather hitting the Tennessee Valley, The Salvation Army has been asked to open its shelter to protect the homeless from life-threatening conditions.

The Salvation Army's ReCreate Café, its day Center for the homeless, will be open Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 7 p.m. as an overnight emergency cold-weather shelter. This shelter is at 800 McCallie Ave.

The Salvation Army does not budget for cold-weather shelter. It relies on the support from the community.

Donations can be made at www.csarmy.org, mailing The Salvation Army at 822 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37403, or by calling 423 756-1023.