Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, JENNIFER JOY
634 GARDEN FARMS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
CHILDRESS, JUSTICE SCOTT
349 BERNICE DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
FOX, JACOB DYSON
6111 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREER, COURTNEY
976 MTN CREEK ROAD APT W233 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
HARDEMAN, PATRICK FITZGERAL
1 EAST 11TH STREET #607 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HESTER, DERRICK DEWAYNE
2426 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
HICKS, HEATHER ANSTASIA
1813 CITCO AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, EMORY QUINN
6204 FISK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
JARRETT, AUSTIN PAUL
900 MTN CREEK RD APT R 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KELLY, RICHARD ERLING
6213 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163692
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARK, LEE HARRY
989 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN
3243 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICHOLSON, TOREY CONTREAL
1105 SOUTH WOODLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID
25 ARROWHEAD DR ROME, 30161
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAINES, TYLER ALLEN
135 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN
3905 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
REEL, DEBORAH LE
3726 FAGAN ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN
90 WAVERLY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRBAND IN A PENAL INSTI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF PORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
SMARTT, ANTONIO DEVONTAY
2001S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STEPHENS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
64 TEA ROSA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, DWIGHT
6320 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY
1400 CHOATE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VINSON, ELDRIN DEMETRIUS
1410 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
WILLINGHAM, STEVEN THOMAS
285 CRYSTAL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, JENNIFER JOY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|CHILDRESS, JUSTICE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|FOX, JACOB DYSON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/14/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
|HARDEMAN, PATRICK FITZGERAL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
|HESTER, DERRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
|HICKS, HEATHER ANSTASIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|JARRETT, AUSTIN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|KELLY, RICHARD ERLING
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/12/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MARK, LEE HARRY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/03/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|NICHOLSON, TOREY CONTREAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
|RAINES, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/31/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
|RECTOR, BARRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|REEL, DEBORAH LE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/31/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRBAND IN A PENAL INSTI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF PORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|STEPHENS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|TURNER, DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|VINSON, ELDRIN DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/07/2017
Charge(s):
|