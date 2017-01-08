 Sunday, January 8, 2017 18.5°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JENNIFER JOY 
634 GARDEN FARMS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON 
1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
CHILDRESS, JUSTICE SCOTT 
349 BERNICE DR TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
FOX, JACOB DYSON 
6111 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GREER, COURTNEY 
976 MTN CREEK ROAD APT W233 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK 
9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
---
HARDEMAN, PATRICK FITZGERAL 
1 EAST 11TH STREET #607 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HESTER, DERRICK DEWAYNE 
2426 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
---
HICKS, HEATHER ANSTASIA 
1813 CITCO AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JACKSON, EMORY QUINN 
6204 FISK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED
---
JARRETT, AUSTIN PAUL 
900 MTN CREEK RD APT R 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KELLY, RICHARD ERLING 
6213 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163692 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARK, LEE HARRY 
989 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN 
3243 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NICHOLSON, TOREY CONTREAL 
1105 SOUTH WOODLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID 
25 ARROWHEAD DR ROME, 30161 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RAINES, TYLER ALLEN 
135 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN 
3905 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
REEL, DEBORAH LE 
3726 FAGAN ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN 
90 WAVERLY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRBAND IN A PENAL INSTI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF PORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
SMARTT, ANTONIO DEVONTAY 
2001S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STEPHENS, JOSEPH WILLIAM 
64 TEA ROSA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TURNER, DWIGHT 
6320 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY 
1400 CHOATE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
VINSON, ELDRIN DEMETRIUS 
1410 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
---
WILLINGHAM, STEVEN THOMAS 
285 CRYSTAL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

