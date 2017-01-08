Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JENNIFER JOY

634 GARDEN FARMS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON

1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

---

CHILDRESS, JUSTICE SCOTT

349 BERNICE DR TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

---

FOX, JACOB DYSON

6111 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GREER, COURTNEY

976 MTN CREEK ROAD APT W233 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK

9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

---

HARDEMAN, PATRICK FITZGERAL

1 EAST 11TH STREET #607 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HESTER, DERRICK DEWAYNE

2426 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

---

HICKS, HEATHER ANSTASIA

1813 CITCO AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JACKSON, EMORY QUINN

6204 FISK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF AGGRAVATED

---

JARRETT, AUSTIN PAUL

900 MTN CREEK RD APT R 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KELLY, RICHARD ERLING

6213 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163692

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MARK, LEE HARRY

989 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN

3243 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

NICHOLSON, TOREY CONTREAL

1105 SOUTH WOODLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

PALMER, MICHAEL DAVID

25 ARROWHEAD DR ROME, 30161

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

RAINES, TYLER ALLEN

135 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

RECTOR, BARRY LYNN

3905 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

REEL, DEBORAH LE

3726 FAGAN ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN

90 WAVERLY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRBAND IN A PENAL INSTI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF PORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

SMARTT, ANTONIO DEVONTAY

2001S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

STEPHENS, JOSEPH WILLIAM

64 TEA ROSA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TURNER, DWIGHT

6320 SHORE MANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PROPERTY DESTRUCTION (GENERAL CATEGORY)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

TURNER, JOSEPH MCKINLEY

1400 CHOATE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

VINSON, ELDRIN DEMETRIUS

1410 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

---

WILLINGHAM, STEVEN THOMAS

285 CRYSTAL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

