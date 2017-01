Sunday, January 8, 2017

There are more prizes to win playing Powerball than just the multi-million-dollar jackpot. Saturday night's drawing created 12,606 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels in Tennessee, including one worth $50,000, purchased in Hixson.

The player won by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number. No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.