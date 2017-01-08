 Sunday, January 8, 2017 30.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Several Area Schools To Close Monday Due To Dangerous Road Conditions; Weather Service Warns Of "Black Ice"

Several area schools will remain closed on Monday.

Dr. Linda Cash, Bradley County Schools director, said roads in the county remain dangerous.

Cleveland City Schools will delay opening for two hours.

Also closed on Monday will be McMinn County Schools, Meigs County Schools, Monroe County Schools and Polk County Schools.

Eric Beavers said the Whitfield County Schools will also close. He said, "After consulting with the Whitfield County Road Department, Emergency Management Agency, and our own transportation staff, Whitfield County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Monday due to hazardous road conditions from recent inclement weather." 

Dalton City Schools will delay for two hours.  

Also, Chickamauga Schools and Dade County Schools will delay for two hours.

Bachman Academy will open at 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service said, with the icy temperatures, that roads remain hazardous through late Monday morning.

Motorists are advised to be caution about encountering "black Ice."

The NWS said:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 11AM EST MON ...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WITH AREAS OF BLACK ICE LIKELY... AREAS OF BLACK ICE WILL FORM AGAIN TONIGHTON UNTREATED AND SECONDARY ROADS AS REMAINING MELTED SNOW AND SLUSH REFREEZES. THIS WILL CAUSE SLIPPERY CONDITIONS THAT WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. EVEN IF A ROAD APPEARS CLEAR, IT MAY ACTUALLY BE COVERED BY A THIN LAYER OF ICE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...USE EXTREME CAUTION, LEAVE ADEQUATE STOPPING DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Home In East Chattanooga Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

Colonial Pipeline Leak Is Contained Saturday Afternoon


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JENNIFER JOY  634 GARDEN FARMS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday on Taylor Street in East Chattanooga this afternoon around 3 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene at 3:08 p.m. to a single ... (click for more)

First responders were dispatched to a reported pipeline leak early this afternoon off Suck Creek road at the boat ramp. Assistant Chief Danny Hague with the haz-mat team said the pipeline belongs ... (click for more)


Hixson Resident Wins $50,000 In Saturday 's Powerball Drawing

There are more prizes to win playing Powerball than just the multi-million-dollar jackpot. Saturday night's drawing created 12,606 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels in Tennessee, including one worth $50,000, purchased in Hixson.   The player won by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number. ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Send Marines To Chicago

A thug by the name of Jordan Hill may have just done what a mayor named Rahm Emanuel cannot. It’s now easy odds a new “Sheriff” is coming to Chicago by the name of Donald Trump. Hill is the “movie star” in a 28-minute Facebook video this week where he and three other thugs attack and defile one of Hill’s former classmates at an alternative school. The tape has been seen by millions ... (click for more)

Sports

Gerald Wilkins, Carl Poston Jr., Brent Adams, Karen Mills Head HOF List

A pair of former UTC student-athletes who played in the NBA (Gerald Wilkins) and NFL (Brent Adams), world skeet shooting champion Carl Poston Jr. and UTC women’s All-American basketball player Karen Mills head the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame 20-member class of 2017. Tickets : The annual induction dinner is Monday February 27 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. ... (click for more)

Mocs Win Big Over Furman

-The trio of Johnathan Burroughs-Cook, Justin Tuoyo and Greg Pryor combined for 47 points in the Chattanooga Mocs 80-64 win over Furman Saturday in McKenzie Arena. It was the first league loss for the Paladins.   The Mocs came out of halftime up six, 35-29, but the visitors slowly chipped away at the advantage. Devin Sibley tied the game at 40-all with a three at 16:09. ... (click for more)


