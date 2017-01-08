Sunday, January 8, 2017

Several area schools will remain closed on Monday.

Dr. Linda Cash, Bradley County Schools director, said roads in the county remain dangerous.

Cleveland City Schools will delay opening for two hours.

Also closed on Monday will be McMinn County Schools, Meigs County Schools, Monroe County Schools and Polk County Schools.

Eric Beavers said the Whitfield County Schools will also close. He said, "After consulting with the Whitfield County Road Department, Emergency Management Agency, and our own transportation staff, Whitfield County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Monday due to hazardous road conditions from recent inclement weather."

Dalton City Schools will delay for two hours.

Also, Chickamauga Schools and Dade County Schools will delay for two hours.

Bachman Academy will open at 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service said, with the icy temperatures, that roads remain hazardous through late Monday morning.

Motorists are advised to be caution about encountering "black Ice."

The NWS said:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT UNTIL 11AM EST MON ...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING WITH AREAS OF BLACK ICE LIKELY... AREAS OF BLACK ICE WILL FORM AGAIN TONIGHTON UNTREATED AND SECONDARY ROADS AS REMAINING MELTED SNOW AND SLUSH REFREEZES. THIS WILL CAUSE SLIPPERY CONDITIONS THAT WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. EVEN IF A ROAD APPEARS CLEAR, IT MAY ACTUALLY BE COVERED BY A THIN LAYER OF ICE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...USE EXTREME CAUTION, LEAVE ADEQUATE STOPPING DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.