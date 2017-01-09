Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, January 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE

726 CARUTHERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BISKNER, NOAH JAMES

2719 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

---

BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

4312 RINGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUSTANCE ( FAILURE TO APP

---

BYNUM, DEVIN LAMON

2907 WILLIAMSBURG LANE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CLAY, ISAAC LYDELL

1604 MONTEREY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

---

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

1710 MCDONALD LAND CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

712 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CRUZ, NATALYA S

6614 HARRISON HEIGHTS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GALLOWAY, IAN ANDREW

4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

HENDERSON, JONATHAN LUKE

9813 MADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

---

JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

7430 MAHAN GAP ROAD OOTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (CIRCUIT COURT PROTECTION ORDER)

---

LOPEZ, SERGIO CELBIN

3404 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAIL TO YIELD

---

MADEWELL, JAMES RICHARD

1320 KERLEY ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MCKINLEY, CECILIA COLINE

1009 CORNING ROAD KNOXVILLE, 379231631

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MELTON, BRENDON WESLEY

4203 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL

207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

---

PECHANEC, WILLIAM C

6030 LAKE POINT EAST DRIVE SENECA, 29672

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

PENN, ROBERT LEE

528 OAK CREST LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

REESE, HENRY CLINTON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

RENEAU, REBAKAH RUTH

8805 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SCHOFIELD, MAURITANIA MANDE

120 WOLF STREET APT 12 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ( DOMESTIC)

---

SMITH, CURTIS MAKITA

1234 CLEARBROOK COURT RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

STEWART, ALQUETA MONCHELLA

2511 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT

505 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FALSE REPORTS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

---

TARPLEY, DAVID MATTHEW

700 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

TOWNS, ANDREW EDDIE

954 MEADOW DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING

---

WATTS, PATRICK LAVAL

908 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL

2112 DELANO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON

5401 HICKORY WOODS LANE APT D HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

