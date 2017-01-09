 Monday, January 9, 2017 27.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, January 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE 
726 CARUTHERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BISKNER, NOAH JAMES 
2719 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN 
4312 RINGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUSTANCE ( FAILURE TO APP
---
BYNUM, DEVIN LAMON 
2907 WILLIAMSBURG LANE REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CLAY, ISAAC LYDELL 
1604 MONTEREY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG 
1710 MCDONALD LAND CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE 
712 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CRUZ, NATALYA S 
6614 HARRISON HEIGHTS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GALLOWAY, IAN ANDREW 
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HENDERSON, JONATHAN LUKE 
9813 MADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL 
7430 MAHAN GAP ROAD OOTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (CIRCUIT COURT PROTECTION ORDER)
---
LOPEZ, SERGIO CELBIN 
3404 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAIL TO YIELD
---
MADEWELL, JAMES RICHARD 
1320 KERLEY ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCKINLEY, CECILIA COLINE 
1009 CORNING ROAD KNOXVILLE, 379231631 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MELTON, BRENDON WESLEY 
4203 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
---
PECHANEC, WILLIAM C 
6030 LAKE POINT EAST DRIVE SENECA, 29672 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PENN, ROBERT LEE 
528 OAK CREST LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REESE, HENRY CLINTON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RENEAU, REBAKAH RUTH 
8805 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SCHOFIELD, MAURITANIA MANDE 
120 WOLF STREET APT 12 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ( DOMESTIC)
---
SMITH, CURTIS MAKITA 
1234 CLEARBROOK COURT RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
STEWART, ALQUETA MONCHELLA 
2511 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT 
505 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FALSE REPORTS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
TARPLEY, DAVID MATTHEW 
700 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TOWNS, ANDREW EDDIE 
954 MEADOW DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
WATTS, PATRICK LAVAL 
908 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL 
2112 DELANO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WITHEROW, REGINALD LEBRON 
5401 HICKORY WOODS LANE APT D HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

 hcsheriff.gov/cor/mugview/image.php?ID=266598" height="250" width="200" alt="">
