Monday, January 9, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 2-8:

MYERS JARROD LEBRON W/M 38 Officer HEAD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

PENCE MECHELE NANCY W/F 48 Officer KELLEY OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFROCEMENT, SAFETY BELT VIOLATION

ALEXANDER ISCHA ANNE B/F 25 Officer RAMEY BATTERY

LOVERN CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 33 Officer KELEY FAILURE TO APPEAR

GEORGE JIMMY J W/M 77 WALK IN SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF DISABLED ADULTS

FOX RUSSELL ALLEN W/M 42 FORREST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 1ST OFFENSE, SPEEDING, HEAD LIGHT REQ.

LIMAUGE TYLER DALY W/M 26 HOUSER TRANSFER FROM CATOOSA

ROBINSON ASHLEY MONIQUE B/F 29 HOUSER TRANSFER FROM CATOOSA

BROCK WILLIAM RILEY W/M 51 GSP TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAT 1 OZ, POSS. OF METH

OGLE JEFF M B/M 34 BREWER FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC OFFICER, SUSP. LICENSE

STEPHENS WILLIAM ALLEN W/M 43 DAVENPORT CHATTOOGA CHATTOOGA HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

GILBREATH SETH AARON W/M 27 DUI

WILLIAMS COREY TIPTON W/M 28 GSP DADE HOLD FOR TRANSPORT

DANIEL-GOSSETT BRENDA GAIL W/F 42 PROBATION PROBATION WARRANT-FELONY

WALKER SEAN PATRICK W/M 41 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

THOMPSON KESHA LEAGH W/F 36 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

GASKEY EMILY CHEREE W/F 39 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

BAXTER MAY CLAUDETTE W/F 38 RPD THEFT BY TAKING

STEELE TRINA MARIE W/F 44 DTF POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAL STEELE AARON W/M 23 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

WESTERFIELD HUEY LEE W/M 41 MILLER WARRANT INTERSTATE INTERFERENCE WITH CUSTODY

PITTMAN TIFFANIE MICHELLE W/F 27 CAREATHERS WARRANT SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

LAWRENCE JOSHUA WILLIAM W/M 44 CAREATHERS WARRANT

KENNEDY ZACHARY LAMONT W/M 42 LANG RPD RETURN FROM ROSSVILLE CITY COURT

BANKSTON CHRISTIAN MICHAEL W/M 18

BARNES MICHAEL STEPHEN W/M 30 Officer ENGLAND FTA – MISD

GRIMES OLLIE LESTER W/M 48 Officer DAVIS CHILD MOLESTATION

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 26 Officer TERRY POSSESSION MARIJUANA (LESS OZ), TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

ALLEN RYAN GARRETT W/M 17 Officer MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FAIRES RICHARD TIMOTHY W/M 55 Officer TAYLOR PUI

RICHARDS-LURVEY DREW ALEXANDER W/M 22 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

MCCLENDON HAROLD DANIEL W/M 32 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

BALLARD ALAN LEE W/M 36 CAMBPELL DUI – LESS SAFE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FTML, SEAT BELT VIOLATION (ADULT)

BOLES CHRISTINA BLAKEMORE W/F 38 Officer WORLEY DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, REMOVE/AFFIX TAG TO CONCEAL ID OF CAR

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 26 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

PANTAGES MICHAEL DAMIAN W/M 30 Officer MILLER FTA – FELONY

MALONE JUSTIN COREY W/M 29 Officer MILLER THEFT BY RECEVING STOLEN PROPERTY – FELONY, THEFT BY DECEPTION – MISD

ANDERTON THOMAS WILLIAM W/M 17 Officer BROWN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BATTERY, ROBBERY

SLICKER MELISSA ANNE W/F 44 REYNOLDS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, IMPROPER LEFT TURN

WRIGHT AMANDA LEE W/F 33 Officer GRIFFIN DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

RICHARDS-LURVEY DREW ALEXANDER W/M 22 Officer HINCH RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE MEDICAL

EDGEMAN TONY RAY W/M 45 Officer PERKINS OBSTRUCTION – MISD, SPEEDING, FLEE/ATTEMPT ELUDE POLICE, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WESTBROOKS TRAVIS WAYNE W/M 46 WALK-IN BURGLARY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS (X4)

STANLEY MIRANDA NICOLE W/F 29 Officer MAYNOR RETURN FROM WOMENS OUTREACH

HASTY CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 43 WALK-IN CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY – 2ND

BRADLEY AMANDA PEACHES W/F 21 Officer CAMPBELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING –MISD

COAN BOBBIE LYNN W/F 34 Officer BROWN INTERSTATE INTERFERENCE WITH CUSTODY

TIPTON RASHAD EUGENE B/M 33 Officer MILLER POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF FELONY, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS CHRISTOPHER JUSTIN W/M 27 Officer FOUTS RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE MEDICAL

BROWN STEPHEN WAYNE W/M 25 Officer SIMPSON OBSTRUCTION – MISD, POSSESSION MARIJUANA (LESS OZ), POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY –MISD, INSUFFICIENT USE OF TURN SIGNAL (X3)

SMITH CLARENCE BROOKLYN B/M 56 Officer KELLEY SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

ANDERSON KAYLA MICHELLE W/F 20 Officer WILSON PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

MILLIGAN PARRIS NMN B/M 23 Officer CARTER BATTERY – FVA, HINDERING 911 CALL, FALSE IMPRISONMENT

REEVES BROOKE NICOLE W/F 18 Officer KELLEY DUI – DRUGS, FTML

BALLEW JESSICA PAULETTE W/F 32 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OPEN CONTAINER, SEATBELT VIOLATION

TEMPLETON BRADLEY MITCHELL W/M 31 Officer KELLEY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, ENTERING AUTO (X2)

HENRICH BRETT NORMAN W/M 24 Officer EVANS DUI-ALCOHOL, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

CARITHERS JUSTIN CHANCE W/M 24 Officer HOLLAND NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

ADKINS JANICE RENEE W/F 55 Officer CAREATHERS VIOLATION OF PROBATION-FELONY

DENISE NICHOLAS PAUL W/M 21 Officer FORREST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

MCDONALD DONALD HEATH W/M 45 Officer SCARBROUGH VIOLATION OF PROBATION-FELONY

YOUNG ANGELA DANIELLE W/F 41 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY

ARIKS JOSHUA DAKOTA W/M 23 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY

WHITE LINDSEY HOPE W/F 19 Officer WEBBER WILLFULL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

CAMP CHARLES WENDELL W/M 57 Officer JEWELL VIOLATION OF PROBATION-FELONY

HUMPHREY JOSHUA SHANE W/M 28 Officer HOLLAND BURGLARY-FORCED ENTRY, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE-FELONY

BLEDSOE DANIEL RAY W/M 28 Officer MILLER THEFT BY TAKING-MISD

MOORE KATHRYN LINN W/F 30 WALK-IN WEEKENDER

MANNING BRANDON LEE W/M 29 Officer MULLIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HUMPHREY JOSHUA SHANE W/M 28 Officer BARKLEY RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

PATTERSON APRIL NICOLE W/F 24 Officer WOOTEN PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

WARE DESIREE LASHAN B/F 28 Officer BREWER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

BURNETTE LANDON SHIELDS DWIGHT W/M 23 Officer LLEWELLEN FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

GOOLSBY MICHAEL SHANE W/M 40 Officer BEDFORD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

HILL JOHN EDWIN W/M 52 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

ROSS JAMES DYLAN W/M 22 Officer LANG CRIMINAL TRESPASS, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN-FVA

WILSON AMANDA DANIELLE W/M 35 Officer COOK PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD