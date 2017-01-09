Cisson Pleads Guilty In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Case

Monday, January 9, 2017

A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Monday for her part in a Chattanooga-based heroin ring.

Lindsey Cisson appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Prosecutor Scott Winne said Ms. Cisson was buying from Chattanooga heroin dealer Timothy Szostek and then re-selling heroin.

He said it was found that Ms. Cisson had wired money to a drug source for Szostek. There were several intercepted phone calls between Ms. Cisson and Szostek in September 2015 discussing the purchase of heroin and IV syringes from Szostek.

On Sept. 3, 2015, Ms. Cisson complained that the heroin she had obtained from Szostek was from a bad batch and said she wanted it replaced. She said her customers did not like the heroin from the batch.

On Oct. 8, 2015, Chattanooga Police responded to an apartment complex at 6220 Shallowford Road where Ms. Cisson was living with boyfriend Justin Chrisman and friend Alec Mills.

Ms. Cisson and Chrisman notified the apartment manager that Mills was not answering the door. The apartment manager went inside and found him asleep. She also found a multitude of syringes, spoons with burned residue and white powder in the unit.

The manager called police, saying Chrisman was loading up his car and trying to leave.

A search of the Chrisman car turned up large quantities of syringes, burned spoons, digital scales, heroin and meth, it was stated.

Ms. Cisson, who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time, told police the heroin was hers, that she was a daily user, and she would get sick if she did not get a fix soon.

Two syringes loaded with heroin were found inside her purse.

She is represented by attorney Joe DeGaetano.

Chrisman has agreed to plead guilty.

Szostek is serving a 46-month prison sentence.