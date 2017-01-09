 Monday, January 9, 2017 35.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Cisson Pleads Guilty In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Case

Monday, January 9, 2017
Lindsey Cisson
Lindsey Cisson

A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Monday for her part in a Chattanooga-based heroin ring.

Lindsey Cisson appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Prosecutor Scott Winne said Ms. Cisson was buying from Chattanooga heroin dealer Timothy Szostek and then re-selling heroin.

He said it was found that Ms. Cisson had wired money to a drug source for Szostek. There were several intercepted phone calls between Ms. Cisson and Szostek in September 2015 discussing the purchase of heroin and IV syringes from Szostek.

On Sept. 3, 2015, Ms. Cisson complained that the heroin she had obtained from Szostek was from a bad batch and said she wanted it replaced. She said her customers did not like the heroin from the batch.

On Oct. 8, 2015, Chattanooga Police responded to an apartment complex at 6220 Shallowford Road where Ms. Cisson was living with boyfriend Justin Chrisman and friend Alec Mills.

Ms. Cisson and Chrisman notified the apartment manager that Mills was not answering the door. The apartment manager went inside and found him asleep. She also found a multitude of syringes, spoons with burned residue and white powder in the unit.

The manager called police, saying Chrisman was loading up his car and trying to leave.

A search of the Chrisman car turned up large quantities of syringes, burned spoons, digital scales, heroin and meth, it was stated.

Ms. Cisson, who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time, told police the heroin was hers, that she was a daily user, and she would get sick if she did not get a fix soon.

Two syringes loaded with heroin were found inside her purse.

She is represented by attorney Joe DeGaetano.

Chrisman has agreed to plead guilty.

Szostek is serving a 46-month prison sentence.

 

 


January 9, 2017

Cisson Pleads Guilty In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Case

January 9, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 2-8

January 9, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Monday for her part in a Chattanooga-based heroin ring. Lindsey Cisson appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Prosecutor Scott Winne ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 2-8:         MYERS          JARROD            ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE  726 CARUTHERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Cisson Pleads Guilty In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Case

A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Monday for her part in a Chattanooga-based heroin ring. Lindsey Cisson appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Prosecutor Scott Winne said Ms. Cisson was buying from Chattanooga heroin dealer Timothy Szostek and then re-selling heroin. He said it was found that Ms. Cisson had wired money to a drug source for Szostek. There ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 2-8

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 2-8:         MYERS          JARROD                  LEBRON  W/M    38        Officer HEAD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED ... (click for more)

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why We Jail Our Poor

I don’t know what Les Hayes, a repugnant municipal judge in Montgomery, Ala., has on his list of things to do today but putting on the black robes of justice will not be one of them. Instead, perhaps he can cloak himself in shame. Last week the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission placed him on probation without pay until October for somewhat blatantly violating the canons of justice. ... (click for more)

Sports

Ex-UT QB Manning Named To College Football Hall Of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tennnessee f ootball legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning has been named to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class, as announced on Monday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class features 10 players and three coaches. Manning, Bob Crable ... (click for more)

Tennessee Women Fall To No. 4 Mississippi State

Tennessee's valiant second-half comeback attempt fell just short in a 74-64 loss to No. 4 Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (17-0, 3-0 SEC) ended the Lady Vols' six-game winning streak while getting their first-ever victory over UT in Knoxville (1-16). MSU has now won three straight games in the series dating back to last season. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors