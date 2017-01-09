Hixson Couple Loses House To Fire Monday Afternoon

Monday, January 9, 2017

The American Red Cross will be assisting a Hixson couple Monday evening due to them losing everything from a fire at their home.

At 3:40 pm, a neighbor called 911 reporting his neighbor's front porch was on fire. Hamilton County Sheriff officers were the first units on the scene confirming fire on the front porch and traveling into the attic.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1547 Dallas Lake Road and arrived on the scene, reporting a fully-involved house fire. Fire officials reported the fire started on the front porch but the cause has not been determined at this time.

Rachel Thurman was asleep when the fire broke out and was able to escape without injury. The other renter, Tim Hartley, was not home at the time of the fire.

Dallas Bay VFD Chief Fritts said Ms. Thurman had been smoking on the front porch before she went to bed. Chief Fritts said the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

Fire officials reported the house is a loss and damages are listed at $60,000. The homeowner, Jimmy Brown, was notified of the fire.

Fire officials requested the American Red Cross to assist Mr. Hartley and Ms. Thurman with temporary housing and their immediate needs.

The Soddy Daisy Fire Department, Sequoyah VFD and Red Fire Department were on standby for an additional emergency calls in Dallas Bay's district.