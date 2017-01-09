BlueCross Says False Fire Alarm At Cameron Hill Headquarters Cost $251,000

Monday, January 9, 2017

BlueCross BlueShield officials estimated that a false fire alarm in which the Cameron Hill campus was evacuated cost the company $251,000.

Nicole Denise Coleman, a 34-year-old BlueCross intern, admitted to pulling a fire alarm, police said.

She was arrested on Monday on charges of reckless endangerment and making a false report in the incident last Sept. 22.

Several thousand employees of the insuror had to evacuate just before 4 p.m.

The cost figure was based on lost time from work and several injury claims as a result of the evacuation.