Colonial Pipeline Continuing To Make Repairs To Leaking Line Near Chattanooga

Monday, January 9, 2017

Colonial Pipeline Company officials said they continue to make repairs at the site of a suspected gasoline leak near Chattanooga.

The leak is from its Line 19, which delivers gasoline into the Nashville market.

A spokesman said, "On Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.

m., Colonial shut down both of its pipelines between Chattanooga and Nashville after receiving notice from the Chattanooga Fire Department that gasoline odors were detected near Colonial’s lines. One of the lines, which carries distillate products such as diesel fuel and jet fuel, resumed operations on Sunday after it was confirmed not to be involved. The other line, which transports gasoline remains shut down at this time.

On Sunday, crews began excavating portions of Line 19 to identify the suspected leak source and assess repair options. The area is surrounded by hilly, rocky terrain, and the excavating process has been slow. Colonial’s top priority is to ensure the safety of the public and the responders, officials said.

Local, state and federal authorities, including EPA, are providing oversight and assistance within a collaborative Unified Command structure. Colonial, along with its federal, state and local government partners, continues to monitor the air and water in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River. The Chattanooga Fire Department remains on site to provide safety support, and continues to find no risk to public safety.

Colonial is working with customers who serve the Nashville market to help minimize any supply impacts, it was stated.