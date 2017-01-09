 Monday, January 9, 2017 39.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Colonial Pipeline Continuing To Make Repairs To Leaking Line Near Chattanooga

Colonial Pipeline Company officials said they continue to make repairs at the site of a suspected gasoline leak near Chattanooga.

 

The leak is from its Line 19, which delivers gasoline into the Nashville market.

 

A spokesman said, "On Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.

m., Colonial shut down both of its pipelines between Chattanooga and Nashville after receiving notice from the Chattanooga Fire Department that gasoline odors were detected near Colonial’s lines. One of the lines, which carries distillate products such as diesel fuel and jet fuel, resumed operations on Sunday after it was confirmed not to be involved. The other line, which transports gasoline remains shut down at this time.

 

On Sunday, crews began excavating portions of Line 19 to identify the suspected leak source and assess repair options. The area is surrounded by hilly, rocky terrain, and the excavating process has been slow. Colonial’s top priority is to ensure the safety of the public and the responders, officials said.

 

Local, state and federal authorities, including EPA, are providing oversight and assistance within a collaborative Unified Command structure. Colonial, along with its federal, state and local government partners, continues to monitor the air and water in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River. The Chattanooga Fire Department remains on site to provide safety support, and continues to find no risk to public safety.

 

Colonial is working with customers who serve the Nashville market to help minimize any supply impacts, it was stated.

 


Colonial Pipeline Company officials said they continue to make repairs at the site of a suspected gasoline leak near Chattanooga.   The leak is from its Line 19, which delivers gasoline ... (click for more)

Bradley County Commissioner Thomas Crye said Monday the county should do away with employee credit cards. The state Comptroller's Office said in December Bradley County had 430 credit card ... (click for more)

Bradley County Schools will remain closed on Tuesday. Dr. Linda Cash, schools director, said it is due to "continuing dangerous road conditions."  (click for more)


Colonial Pipeline Company officials said they continue to make repairs at the site of a suspected gasoline leak near Chattanooga.   The leak is from its Line 19, which delivers gasoline into the Nashville market.   A spokesman said, "On Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.m., Colonial shut down both of its pipelines between Chattanooga and Nashville after receiving ... (click for more)

Bradley County Commissioner Thomas Crye said Monday the county should do away with employee credit cards. The state Comptroller's Office said in December Bradley County had 430 credit card transactions. There were 52 without a detailed receipt and 187 had no signatures.   Commissioner Crye said,  "It's clear that control and mangement of the county credit card ... (click for more)

Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement - And Response (3)

I’m frightened to think about Congress dismantling the Affordable Care Act without replacing. Americans benefit from ACA, even those with employer insurance. My experience is a good example. Before ACA, I tried to purchase private insurance; however, insurance would not cover my “woman parts” due to a pre-existing condition. ACA eliminated this. I later got great coverage at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why We Jail Our Poor

I don’t know what Les Hayes, a repugnant municipal judge in Montgomery, Ala., has on his list of things to do today but putting on the black robes of justice will not be one of them. Instead, perhaps he can cloak himself in shame. Last week the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission placed him on probation without pay until October for somewhat blatantly violating the canons of justice. ... (click for more)

Ex-UT QB Manning Named To College Football Hall Of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tennnessee f ootball legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning has been named to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class, as announced on Monday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class features 10 players and three coaches. Manning, Bob Crable ... (click for more)

Tennessee Women Fall To No. 4 Mississippi State

Tennessee's valiant second-half comeback attempt fell just short in a 74-64 loss to No. 4 Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (17-0, 3-0 SEC) ended the Lady Vols' six-game winning streak while getting their first-ever victory over UT in Knoxville (1-16). MSU has now won three straight games in the series dating back to last season. ... (click for more)


