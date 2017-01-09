 Monday, January 9, 2017 39.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TBI Seeks Public's Help Identifying Subjects Responsible For Sevierville Murder

Monday, January 9, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevierville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing homicide investigation that occurred in December 2015.

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents, working alongside detectives with the Sevierville Police Department, continue to investigate the homicide of 71-year-old Donald Lawton. On Dec. 20, 2015, officers with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the Great Smokies Flea Market on West Dumplin Road, which is off Interstate 40 near Exit 407. During the robbery, Donald Lawton was badly beaten and then struck by a vehicle. He later died from those injuries.

Surveillance video obtained from the business shows two individuals, a male and female, identified as persons of interest in this investigation. Additionally, TBI forensic scientists were able to use the video to create a composite sketch of the female subject.

There has not been an arrest in this case and the TBI is urging anyone with information about the individuals in the video, or the case in general, to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The surveillance video can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nh2MHyMRRs


Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement - And Response (3)

I’m frightened to think about Congress dismantling the Affordable Care Act without replacing. Americans benefit from ACA, even those with employer insurance. My experience is a good example. Before ACA, I tried to purchase private insurance; however, insurance would not cover my “woman parts” due to a pre-existing condition. ACA eliminated this. I later got great coverage at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why We Jail Our Poor

I don’t know what Les Hayes, a repugnant municipal judge in Montgomery, Ala., has on his list of things to do today but putting on the black robes of justice will not be one of them. Instead, perhaps he can cloak himself in shame. Last week the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission placed him on probation without pay until October for somewhat blatantly violating the canons of justice. ... (click for more)

Ex-UT QB Manning Named To College Football Hall Of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tennnessee f ootball legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning has been named to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class, as announced on Monday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class features 10 players and three coaches. Manning, Bob Crable ... (click for more)

Mocs 10th In Final FCS Coaches Poll

For the third year in a row, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team has grabbed a top 10 final national ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision.  The Mocs capped off a 9-4 record by finishing 10th in the FCS Coaches Poll announced today.    UTC has been ranked in the Top 25 for 48 consecutive weeks, dating back to Nov. 4, 2013.  That ... (click for more)


