TBI Seeks Public's Help Identifying Subjects Responsible For Sevierville Murder

Monday, January 9, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevierville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing homicide investigation that occurred in December 2015.

At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents, working alongside detectives with the Sevierville Police Department, continue to investigate the homicide of 71-year-old Donald Lawton. On Dec. 20, 2015, officers with the Sevierville Police Department responded to a reported robbery at the Great Smokies Flea Market on West Dumplin Road, which is off Interstate 40 near Exit 407. During the robbery, Donald Lawton was badly beaten and then struck by a vehicle. He later died from those injuries.



Surveillance video obtained from the business shows two individuals, a male and female, identified as persons of interest in this investigation. Additionally, TBI forensic scientists were able to use the video to create a composite sketch of the female subject.



There has not been an arrest in this case and the TBI is urging anyone with information about the individuals in the video, or the case in general, to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

