Hixson Burglary Suspect Colton Princeton Bartrum Arrested

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Sheriff’s patrol deputies were dispatched on Tuesday, at 6:14 a.m. to the 7800 Block of Parkshore Circle, Hixson, on a report of an aggravated burglary.Upon arriving on scene, one of the victims advised that she was awakened to find an unknown person at the foot of her bed. She observed the burglar leaving the room and woke her husband. The husband determined that the unknown person had left the residence. HCSO patrol deputies responded to the residence and found where the burglar had forced his way into the residence through the back door.While processing the scene, deputies received a call to the 7200 block of Hixson Pike regarding a suspicious person which was relatively close to Parkshore Circle.Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and a sheriff’s detective responded to investigate the suspicious person arriving at approximately 6:40 a.m. The suspicious person was identified as Colton Princeton Bartrum.Once identified, Hamilton County Park Rangers who were monitoring radio calls determined that Bartrum was named as a suspect in a domestic violence assault which occurred earlier at 4:17 am. The assault occurred in Chester Frost Park which is located within walking distance of Hixson Pike and Parkshore Circle. Hamilton County Park rangers then responded to the scene.During the inventory of his personal effects, property stolen from the victim’s residence in the 7800 Block of Parkshore Circle was found in his possession.Colton Princeton Bartrum, 26, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, aggravated burglary of an occupied habitation, theft of property, and vandalism, related to the home burglary in the 7800 Block of Parkshore Circle.