City Council To Tackle Issue Of Stormwater Retention At South Chickamauga Creek Basin

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

The City Council plans to tackle the issue of the required amount of stormwater retention in the South Chickamauga Creek basis.

Justin Holland, city public works administrator, noted that the city Stormwater Board was "silent" on the issue, leaving it up to the council to decide.

The Stormwater Board had two lengthy meetings on the topic and heard from both sides.

The city staff and the Homebuilders Association favor lowering the requirement of runoff retention for the basin from the first 1.6 inches of rainwater to 1 inch.

The South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance is among those wanting to keep the strict standard.

The council will be given a briefing about the issue and on Oct. 24 plans an educational session about it in which representatives of the groups can give their viewpoints.

The tentative plan is for a vote on Nov. 7