Councilman Byrd Calls Oct. 21 Meeting On Lincoln Park Future; Neighborhood Leader Says She Won't Go

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

City Councilman Anthony Byrd has called a meeting for Oct. 21 to discuss the future of Lincoln Park.

He said the meeting will be to help determine how $2 million set aside by the city for preserving the historic African American park will be spent.

It will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Gethsemane Church.

Tiffany Rankin, a leader of the effort to preserve the park, said she is boycotting the meeting and urging others to do so as well.

She said she was not contacted prior to the announcement of the meeting.