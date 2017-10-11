Man Stopped On I-75 For Window Tint Violation Has 3 Kilograms Of Meth

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Federal authorities said a vehicle stopped for a window tint violation on I-75 in Bradley County was carrying three kilograms of meth.

Rene Martinez is facing federal drug charges in Chattanooga.

In the incident last Thursday, a state trooper found Martinez, Jacqueline Vega, Nataly Villela and two young children in the gray Toyota Camry that was headed north.

The meth was found in the trunk packaged in three separate containers.

Martinez admitted getting it in Atlanta and said he planned to sell it in Lexington, Ky.