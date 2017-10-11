Walker, 2 Juveniles Charged In Theft Of "Dinner Delivered" Vehicle

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Ardarius J. Walker and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the theft of a "Dinner Delivered" vehicle.

Walker, 18, of 815 W. Main Street Court, was charged with theft of property over $1,000 and vandalism.

In the incident on Sept. 24, the driver said he was making a food delivery on Williams Street and left the motor running and the keys inside.

He said when he came outside he saw the vehicle being driven away. He lost sight of it on Main Street.

A police officer spotted the vehicle with a "Dinner Delivered" sign on top and began to follow it on Carter Street. The vehicle sped away and finally struck a curb, flattening one of the front tires.

The "Dinner Delivered" sign was lost during the chase.

The vehicle was occupied by Walker and the two juveniles.