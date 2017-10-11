Calvin Butts, 25, Shot On Wednesday Afternoon

Calvin Butts, 25, was shot on Wednesday afternoon.
Chattanooga Police officers respondedat 1:01 p.m. to a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was located at 2700 4th Ave. inside his vehicle.
HCEMS transported the him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He stated he was driving around St. Elmo when someone shot him.
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating this incident. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.