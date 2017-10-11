Calvin Butts, 25, Shot On Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Calvin Butts, 25, was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police officers respondedat 1:01 p.m. to a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was located at 2700 4th Ave. inside his vehicle.

HCEMS transported the him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He stated he was driving around St. Elmo when someone shot him.