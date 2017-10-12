 Monday, October 16, 2017 60.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Fools Cashier Into Handing Over Cash In Dalton

Thursday, October 12, 2017

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who used some fast talking to fool a cashier into forking over more than $90 in cash and also some free food.

The incident happened on Oct. 4, at the Walnut Square Mall Chick-fil-A. The suspect, a black male with braids in his hair and wearing a white T-shirt, ordered food and tried to pay for it with a $100 bill. While the cashier was counting out change, the suspect started trying to distract her with questions and kept her talking. As she was about to hand over the change, the suspect asked for the $100 back, stating that he had exact change. While keeping the cashier talking, the suspect then reached across the counter and picked up his receipt and told the cashier she hadn’t given him his change yet. In her confusion, she then handed over the $92.29 in change she’d already counted out. The suspect then left the restaurant with the extra cash and also his meal.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, ext. 9189



Phillips Charged With Statutory Rape After Girlfriend Says It Was OK To Have Sex With 16-Year-Old Sister

Dog Severely Injured After Police Answer Call On Man Threatening To Kill Himself, Girlfriend


Phillips Charged With Statutory Rape After Girlfriend Says It Was OK To Have Sex With 16-Year-Old Sister

Opinion

Congress Needs To Get Down To Business And The News Media Report Facts

Roy Exum: What A Human Can Do

Sports

PHOTOS: Around The Game - South Carolina At Tennessee

Five Teams Qualify For State Volleyball Tournament

