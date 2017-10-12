Jamal William Harris Shot Thursday Morning On E. 33rd Street

Thursday, October 12, 2017

A man was shot on E. 33rd Street late Thursday morning. The victim was Jamal William Harris, 33.

The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 11:36 p.m. to a person shot at the 1100 block of E 33rd.

Officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police were informed that the victim's condition was non-life threatening.

After speaking to the victim and witnesses, police established a crime scene on the 1100 block of E 33rd.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Chattanooga Police Department. You can remain anonymous.