Media Will Not Be Allowed At Hearing For 5 Grundy County Football Players Charged With Attempted Aggravated Rape; Football Game Called Off

Thursday, October 12, 2017

- photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

A hearing for five Grundy County High School football players who have been charged with attempted aggravated rape will be closed to the public.

An order from the Tennessee Supreme Court said the media had requested to cover the Monday morning arraignment, but that would not allowed since the five are juveniles.

Also, the Grundy County High football game that had been set for Friday night was called off.

The charges were brought in connection with a "hazing" incident against a 15-year-old freshman.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning in the high school fieldhouse.

Head football coach Casey Tate has been suspended from coaching at Grundy County High due to the arrests. Assistant Coach Greg Brewer will move up to head coach.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said a senior and four juniors were involved. The victim was held down while being assaulted with the metal handle of a dust mop.

Sheriff Shrum said one of the students had a phone and captured the incident on video. The cell phone has been sent to the TBI.

The students are to be on house arrest until their first court appearance.

Dave McGovern, assistant district attorney, said it was too early to know if the cases will be transferred from Juvenile Court to adult court.

Sheriff Shrum said the incident happened prior to 6 a.m. The assistant coach alerted authorities as soon as he learned of it shortly after noon.