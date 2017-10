Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, October 13, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, JACKLIN LOUISE

146 SILVER TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

---

BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BARNES, ALAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

---

BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON

10449 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BOWEN, ASHLEY ARMENTA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS

8644 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BROOKS, JOE T

2100 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

BRUMBALOW, JACK DAVID

Po Box 1260 La Fayette, 30728

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUCHANAN, ANTHONY BLAKE

1897 PRESWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OVER $1,000

---

BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE

5924 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BURNETTE, CHRISSY ANN

636 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE

108 S SEMINOLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BURNEY, ANWAR RESHAD

3916 GOLIATH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUTLER, HAROLD FRANCIS

905 N HAWTHORNE ST APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COLEMAN, KAREN290 E MICHIGAN AVE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000---COX, REGINALD VAN2605 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---CRAWFORD, BOB545 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT---CROSS, GARY DEWAYNE1210 S Watkins St Chattanooga, 374044617Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DELVALLE, JULIUS DON1618 CHEN LANE APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERYFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UDNER $1,000FORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---DILLARD, CURTIS726 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPHHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE3001 EAST 45TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---ERWIN, MARIE LOUISE4912 JEFFERSON STREET ROSSVILLE, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD1105 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052010Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HAMBY, JAMES TRAVIS529 S. GERMANTOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HANSHAW, JOHNATHAN SCOTT227 MOUNT PISGAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (PETITION TO REVOKE)---HAYES, RONALD KEITH959 GATEWAY AVENUE APT 621 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/ CRIMINAL MISHC---HICKS, REBECCA LEE911 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED STAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HILT, MARCIEA1210 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---HIXSON, HOWARD3904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---HOLLAND, DAVID EDWARD2608 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION---ISBILL, TODD KENNETH213 GARDENIA AVE N. W. CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE509 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD4513 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JAMES, GERALD CURTISBOX 280, COUNTY RD 686 CEDAR BLUFF, 35959Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---JARVIS, MICHAEL L924 DELORES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON SUPPORT)---JONES, KRISTEN4287 MARBLETOP PLACE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KELLEY, TORRI1206 POPLAR APT H CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KESLEY, TOMMY LYNN8188 THROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, WILMA JUNIOR2913 JUDY ANN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---KIRKPATRICK, WILLIAM TODD7007 MAPLE WOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY)---KNIGHT, TAMORA M2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityASSAULT---LAFRINIERE, TAUNYA CHRISTIE4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN2897 OLD BRITAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OVER $10000---LONG, DUSTIN HAROLD5102 MEADOW DEW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT UNDER $1,000---MARSHALL, ULYSSES STEVESON727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERY---MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY1403 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW2462 Hickory Valley Rd Chattanooga, 374211724Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MENDOZA-GONZALEZ, JONATHAN ALE989 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE3802 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY)---MOORE, LARRY SCOTT479 LAKEVIEW DR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---MORGAN, QUADRA ANTONIO4145 RINGGOLD ROAD APT B34 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSTALKING (AGGRAVATED STALKING)---NATION, DANIEL LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM5431 Hixson Pike Hixson, 373433220Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE1415 AUGUST DIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEAY, GEOFFERY DUVAL1808 S WILLOW ST Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---PEEL, CARMEN LYNNE3937 SIM GOODWIN RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POTTER, ROBERT EDWARD746 HIWASSEE AVE NE CLEVELAND, 373124965Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RANDOLPH, CODY ALLEN5325 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RANSOM, LARRY CARSON2163 SHEPHERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---ROSARIO, MARIO PEREZ2109 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044458Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERFER, LAKESHA DONYETTA2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON3405 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, COY NAPOLEAN916 DONALDSON RD APT 116 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SLATTON, CODY SANTIAGO1515 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, HOLLY JUSTINE7710 E BRAINERD RD APT# 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SPENCER, STEPHEN MICHAEL381 CHURCH STREET APT. 2 TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, TN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---THOMPSON, BOBBY CONELL5327 MEADOWBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON SUSPSPENDED )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )---THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOMS, MARVIN LEROY413 PARAGON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TURNER, OLETHIA BOYD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TYSON, DUANE KENNETH3902 14 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---VARNER, JUSTICE LYRELLA5500 BELL AIR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 500---WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL815 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---WARE, RYSUAN DENTAY1525 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:SPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARREST---WILLIAMS, ADRIAN L2737 Cannon Ave Chattanooga, 374045624Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---WILLIAMS, CHRISTINIA7301 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMS, KEVIN AARON105 PINE STREET SOUTH PITTSBURGH,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BATON ROUGE LOUISIAN---WILSON, PATRICK DUANE8610 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 373431306Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, JACKLIN LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRUMBALOW, JACK DAVID

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUCHANAN, ANTHONY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OVER $1,000 BUCKLES, LARRY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY) BUTLER, HAROLD FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, KAREN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/08/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWFORD, BOB

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/13/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CROSS, GARY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DILLARD, CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/04/1962

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/19/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) FAVORS, JAMES DURAND

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED RAPE

AGGRAVATED RAPE GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 10/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HICKS, REBECCA LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HILT, MARCIEA

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HOLLAND, DAVID EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/09/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JAMES, GERALD CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/21/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION KESLEY, TOMMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/30/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAFRINIERE, TAUNYA CHRISTIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $10000 LONG, DUSTIN HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT UNDER $1,000 MARSHALL, ULYSSES STEVESON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/09/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOORE, LARRY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/12/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE PAINTER, ERIC WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEAY, GEOFFERY DUVAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT POTTER, ROBERT EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/12/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SIMS, COY NAPOLEAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/24/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLATTON, CODY SANTIAGO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, HOLLY JUSTINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/04/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SPENCER, STEPHEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED TOMS, MARVIN LEROY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, ARDARIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY WARE, RYSUAN DENTAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/09/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/12/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY