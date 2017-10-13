Witnesses Report 2 Shootings On Tuesday Off Gunbarrel Road

Friday, October 13, 2017

Witnesses reported two shootings off Gunbarrel Road on Tuesday evening.

A person at the scene said there was an incident at 4:48 p.m. in front of Rugged Wearhouse and Hobby Lobby.

The witness said, "The occupants of two cars were shooting at each other. No one was injured although lots of shoppers were around."

A second shooting in the same vicinity was at 11:48 p.m.

Rob Simmons, police spokesman, said, "On 10/10/2017 at 11:48 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call at 2288 Gunbarrel Rd. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate any suspicious person or vehicles in the area.

"Police are in the process of investigating this incident and trying to identify those involved."