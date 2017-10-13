We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)
Police have charged Christopher James Phillips after his girlfriend told him it was ok to have sex with her 16-year-old sister. Phillips, 23, of 4810 14th Ave., was arrested on Friday. The victim said she went to a concert with Phillips and her sister on Friday night. She said they had drinks before and after the concert. She said she lay down on the couch, then was awakened ... (click for more)