Corker Gives Statement On Legislative Strategy To Address Flaws In Iran Nuclear Deal

Friday, October 13, 2017

Ahead of an announcement by President Donald J. Trump on his decision regarding Iran’s compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Senator Bob Corker released the following statement regarding a comprehensive legislative strategy to address flaws in the nuclear agreement:

“Over the last several months, we have been working closely with the State Department, National Security Council and Senator Cotton to develop a legislative strategy to address bipartisan concerns about the JCPOA without violating U. S. commitments,” said Senator Corker, who voted against the JCPOA and led the opposition in Congress. “We appreciate Senator Rubio’s contributions to this comprehensive framework and look forward to working closely with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to build support for legislation based on the shared goal of preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.”

A fact sheet detailing key provisions of the legislative framework is available here.