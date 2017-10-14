Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AIKEN, CHOLE ELIZABETH

805 DOUGLAS ST GUERRY APTS UTC 1112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

BROOKS, DEL SIDNEY

109 NORTH PARKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNETTE, TONY A

4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CABLE, REYNARD ISAAC

2162 HIGHWAY 127 NORTH DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN

7508 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CORTEZ, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

2868 OLD BRTAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DAVIDSON, ERIC WADE

345 BUCK RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

DAVIS, JOSHUA LEE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DELANEY, DARRION QUINTEZ

202 Timber Knoll Dr Chattanooga, 374213769

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOWNS, SAVANNAH LEE

404 SOMERVILLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053222

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT 39130101 (PROBATION VIOLATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS (

DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

3034 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

GEHRING, DEREK L

175 DUNKAN ST MONTICELLO, 42633

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER $250,000)

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE

610 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOSNELL, DAVID SCOTT

76 KRISTEN DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

GOSNELL, PAMELA SUE

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

GRAHAM, GEORGE M

2530 ENCLAVE BAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK

3502 MARTIN ROAD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARRISON, EDDIE LEON

2072 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE

3994 HUGHS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

175 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

JANISH, TYLER MICHAEL

2605 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JARNES, JACQUELINE PAIGE

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JENSON, BRENNEN MARK

CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)---JOHNSON, GENEVA MESHAE1994 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)---KEOWN, JOHNATHAN DAVID397 STONE CREST CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---LUTHRINGER, COURTNEY LEEANN111 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373794911Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL821 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, ASHLEY IRENE1704 E 14TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NELSON, QUINTRELL J2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---PATTON, TYREL LEON201 EADS ST APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER JAMES4810 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTATUTORY RAPE---RIBERIO-ESCALANTE, AVIGAIL ENRIQUEAge at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICKS, FRANKIE M8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE3815 Forestview Dr Nw Cleveland, 373123913Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RUSSELL, JONATHAN L1910 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE1547 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST7188 CREST FIELD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO284 W 37TH STREET C CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---SMITH, RYAN NICOLE303 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE---STONE, BRIAN ALEX727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SUTTON, ROBIN FRED2436 NORTH BRIAR CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARRIJUANA---TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE5325 COLLEGEVIEW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECT---TALLENT, STACI C5235 COLLEGEVIEW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyCHILD NEGLECT---TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN9426 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE1100 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023719Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

AIKEN, CHOLE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/12/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM OVER $2,500 BROOKS, DEL SIDNEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURNETTE, TONY A

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CABLE, REYNARD ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CORTEZ, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAVIS, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DELANEY, DARRION QUINTEZ

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOSS, ALIVIA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/04/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

DOWNS, SAVANNAH LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/09/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT 39130101 (PROBATION VIOLATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ( DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) GEHRING, DEREK L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER $250,000)

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/06/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GREEN, BOBBI J

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/15/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HARRISON, EDDIE LEON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE JARNES, JACQUELINE PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/25/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JENSON, BRENNEN MARK

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KEOWN, JOHNATHAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NELSON, QUINTRELL J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/14/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

STATUTORY RAPE RICKS, FRANKIE M

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/23/1951

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RUFFIN-NORRIS, LARHONDA T

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/17/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT SKUBAL, DEREK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, RYAN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/05/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SUTTON, ROBIN FRED

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/17/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARRIJUANA