Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AIKEN, CHOLE ELIZABETH
805 DOUGLAS ST GUERRY APTS UTC 1112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BROOKS, DEL SIDNEY
109 NORTH PARKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNETTE, TONY A
4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CABLE, REYNARD ISAAC
2162 HIGHWAY 127 NORTH DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN
7508 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CORTEZ, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
2868 OLD BRTAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAVIDSON, ERIC WADE
345 BUCK RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DAVIS, JOSHUA LEE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DELANEY, DARRION QUINTEZ
202 Timber Knoll Dr Chattanooga, 374213769
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DOWNS, SAVANNAH LEE
404 SOMERVILLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053222
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT 39130101 (PROBATION VIOLATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS (
---
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
3034 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
GEHRING, DEREK L
175 DUNKAN ST MONTICELLO, 42633
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER $250,000)
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE
610 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOSNELL, DAVID SCOTT
76 KRISTEN DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
---
GOSNELL, PAMELA SUE
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
GRAHAM, GEORGE M
2530 ENCLAVE BAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK
3502 MARTIN ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
2072 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE
3994 HUGHS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
175 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
JANISH, TYLER MICHAEL
2605 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JARNES, JACQUELINE PAIGE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JENSON, BRENNEN MARK
CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
---
JOHNSON, GENEVA MESHAE
1994 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
KEOWN, JOHNATHAN DAVID
397 STONE CREST CIR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LUTHRINGER, COURTNEY LEEANN
111 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373794911
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL
821 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, ASHLEY IRENE
1704 E 14TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NELSON, QUINTRELL J
2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
PATTON, TYREL LEON
201 EADS ST APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
4810 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STATUTORY RAPE
---
RIBERIO-ESCALANTE, AVIGAIL ENRIQUE
,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICKS, FRANKIE M
8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE
3815 Forestview Dr Nw Cleveland, 373123913
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RUSSELL, JONATHAN L
1910 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE
1547 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
7188 CREST FIELD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO
284 W 37TH STREET C CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
SMITH, RYAN NICOLE
303 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SUTTON, ROBIN FRED
2436 NORTH BRIAR CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARRIJUANA
---
TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE
5325 COLLEGEVIEW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
---
TALLENT, STACI C
5235 COLLEGEVIEW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
CHILD NEGLECT
---
TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
9426 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE
1100 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023719
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|AIKEN, CHOLE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, DEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURNETTE, TONY A
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CABLE, REYNARD ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CORTEZ, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DAVIS, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DELANEY, DARRION QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DOSS, ALIVIA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/04/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
|
|DOWNS, SAVANNAH LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT 39130101 (PROBATION VIOLATION)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS (
|
|DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|GEHRING, DEREK L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER $250,000)
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, BOBBI J
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
|
|JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|JARNES, JACQUELINE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JENSON, BRENNEN MARK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|KEOWN, JOHNATHAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NELSON, QUINTRELL J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RICKS, FRANKIE M
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/23/1951
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RUFFIN-NORRIS, LARHONDA T
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/17/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
|
|SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SKUBAL, DEREK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, RYAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SUTTON, ROBIN FRED
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SWARTOUT, WESLEY ALEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TALLENT, STACI C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TRINKER, WILLIAM S
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
|
|TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|