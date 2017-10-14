 Monday, October 16, 2017 60.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AIKEN, CHOLE ELIZABETH 
805 DOUGLAS ST GUERRY APTS UTC 1112 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BROOKS, DEL SIDNEY 
109 NORTH PARKDALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNETTE, TONY A 
4012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CABLE, REYNARD ISAAC 
2162 HIGHWAY 127 NORTH DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CLARK, HAROLD FRANKLIN 
7508 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
CORTEZ, CHRISTOPHER JOHN 
2868 OLD BRTAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAVIDSON, ERIC WADE 
345 BUCK RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DAVIS, JOSHUA LEE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DELANEY, DARRION QUINTEZ 
202 Timber Knoll Dr Chattanooga, 374213769 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DOWNS, SAVANNAH LEE 
404 SOMERVILLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053222 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT 39130101 (PROBATION VIOLATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS (
---
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE 
3034 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
GEHRING, DEREK L 
175 DUNKAN ST MONTICELLO, 42633 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER $250,000)
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE 
610 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GOSNELL, DAVID SCOTT 
76 KRISTEN DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
---
GOSNELL, PAMELA SUE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
GRAHAM, GEORGE M 
2530 ENCLAVE BAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK 
3502 MARTIN ROAD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON 
2072 LAKESIDE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE 
3994 HUGHS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
175 DUCKTOWN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
JANISH, TYLER MICHAEL 
2605 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JARNES, JACQUELINE PAIGE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JENSON, BRENNEN MARK 
CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
---
JOHNSON, GENEVA MESHAE 
1994 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
KEOWN, JOHNATHAN DAVID 
397 STONE CREST CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
717 FLEGAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LUTHRINGER, COURTNEY LEEANN 
111 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373794911 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL 
821 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, ASHLEY IRENE 
1704 E 14TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NELSON, QUINTRELL J 
2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
PATTON, TYREL LEON 
201 EADS ST APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
4810 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STATUTORY RAPE
---
RIBERIO-ESCALANTE, AVIGAIL ENRIQUE 

Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICKS, FRANKIE M 
8208 FALLEN MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RUSSELL, FRANK RONNIE 
3815 Forestview Dr Nw Cleveland, 373123913 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RUSSELL, JONATHAN L 
1910 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE 
1547 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST 
7188 CREST FIELD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO 
284 W 37TH STREET C CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
SMITH, RYAN NICOLE 
303 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SUTTON, ROBIN FRED 
2436 NORTH BRIAR CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARRIJUANA
---
TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE 
5325 COLLEGEVIEW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
---
TALLENT, STACI C 
5235 COLLEGEVIEW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
CHILD NEGLECT
---
TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
9426 CHERI BETH CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE 
1100 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023719 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

AIKEN, CHOLE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM OVER $2,500
BROOKS, DEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNETTE, TONY A
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CABLE, REYNARD ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CORTEZ, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DELANEY, DARRION QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOSS, ALIVIA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/04/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

DOWNS, SAVANNAH LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT 39130101 (PROBATION VIOLATION)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS (
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
GEHRING, DEREK L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER $250,000)
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOLDSMITH, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREEN, BOBBI J
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
GREEN, JAMES KENDRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/23/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
JARNES, JACQUELINE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JENSON, BRENNEN MARK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KEOWN, JOHNATHAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEES, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MARTIN, NORTISHA LENAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NELSON, QUINTRELL J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
PHILLIPS, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • STATUTORY RAPE
RICKS, FRANKIE M
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/23/1951
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RUFFIN-NORRIS, LARHONDA T
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/17/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
SIMS, EDWARD ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
SKUBAL, DEREK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, RYAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/05/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SUTTON, ROBIN FRED
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARRIJUANA

SWARTOUT, WESLEY ALEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
TALLENT, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
TALLENT, STACI C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Humane Society

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
TRINKER, WILLIAM S
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
TRIVETTE, CHRISTOPHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/13/2017
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT




Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is ... (click for more)

Police have charged Christopher James Phillips after his girlfriend told him it was ok to have sex with her 16-year-old sister. Phillips, 23, of 4810 14th Ave., was arrested on Friday. ... (click for more)

A dog wound up being severely injured after Chattanooga Police responded on a call that a Wheeler Avenue man was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend. Police said at one point that ... (click for more)


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.  Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us ... (click for more)

Phillips Charged With Statutory Rape After Girlfriend Says It Was OK To Have Sex With 16-Year-Old Sister

Police have charged Christopher James Phillips after his girlfriend told him it was ok to have sex with her 16-year-old sister. Phillips, 23, of 4810 14th Ave., was arrested on Friday. The victim said she went to a concert with Phillips and her sister on Friday night. She said they had drinks before and after the concert. She said she lay down on the couch, then was awakened ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congress Needs To Get Down To Business And The News Media Report Facts

"Pettiness" seems to be the driver of the news continuing into its third week.  When will it stop? I want to make it clear to my friends, this country and abroad, that I have called the President much worse words than "moron" to my best friend, so much worse that I am sure they would not be printed by AOL in the interest of acceptability.  I make no apologies. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Human Can Do

To play football at Gainesville State in Texas you gotta’ be a tough kid. You also must be a convicted felon. Truth is Gainesville State is a reform school for “troubled youth.” They don’t play any home games and, when they travel, the only crowd that comes with the Tornadoes are 12 deputy sheriffs. Several years ago they wiggled onto Grapevine Faith’s schedule. The two teams ... (click for more)

Sports

PHOTOS: Around The Game - South Carolina At Tennessee

The sights and pageantry that surround the game itself. From the cheerleaders to the fans, the band and more. Everything that makes attendance at a game in Neyland stadium one of the grandest times one can ever experience. (click for more)

Five Teams Qualify For State Volleyball Tournament

Five local teams will be playing in the TSSAA state volleyball tournament this week in Murfreesboro.  In Division I, Sale Creek will play in the Class A tournament and Cleveland qualified for the Class AAA tournament.   In Class AA, East Hamilton and Signal  Mountain will represent Chattanooga.    Baylor is the lone Division II team.  ... (click for more)


